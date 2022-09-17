Tottenham take on Leicester in Saturday's late kick-off. Tom Carnduff picks out seven stats to include in a BuildABet.

Over 2.5 goals CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The Infogol model gives this game a 59% chance of seeing three or more goals scored, and the Leicester defence is surely playing a part in this. The Foxes have conceded 16 goals from their first six games, while Tottenham have found the net 12 times from a total xG of 11.3.

Harry Kane to score anytime CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip It's an odds-on shot, but one that has a great chance considering the issues that Leicester have been facing in the early parts of the season. Kane's netted five from 22 shots and 4.05 xG in six games so far. For those who like history, his 19 goals against the Foxes is the most against any club the striker has faced throughout his career.

Wout Faes 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Leicester had a very quiet transfer window, but they did sign centre-back Wout Faes late into the window as a replacement for Wesley Fofana. Faes averaged 1.1 tackles per game in 21/22, with the same figure coming the season before. Considering the pressure expected on the Leicester backline, he can contribute with a couple of tackles.

Emerson Royal 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip A much shorter price, but one that we can hold confidence in which does bump up the overall value. Emerson Royal has featured in all six of Tottenham's Premier League games this season, with at least two tackles in all of them. Five of them have seen three - he also had two in both of their Champions League contests.

Tottenham 6+ corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Spurs have taken 33 corners across their first four home games in all competitions - with at least five in each. They're expected to be on the front foot throughout the contest, meaning that they should see a number of chances to strike from set-pieces.

Cristian Romero 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Leicester's record at defending set-pieces is awful, with only Crystal Palace seeing a higher xGA from set-piece situations this season. Romero's attacking output has led to two shots on target and 0.44 xG, a strong return considering he's only played three in the league due to injury.

Match 30+ booking points CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Referee Simon Hooper has shown at least three yellows in three of his four Premier League games this season. This selection has won in all four of Tottenham's competitive home contests so far, and it's worth backing that run to continue on Saturday.

