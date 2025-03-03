We're just into March and yet the feeling of jeopardy has disappeared across the top-end of the English football pyramid.

Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Leeds and Sheffield United have a comfortable enough gap in the Sky Bet Championship and Birmingham are flying at the top of Sky Bet League One. If you're after some uncertainty, you have to look further down those divisions.

But even then, it seems obvious the three promoted sides are heading straight back down from the Premier League...again. Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton all failing to hit the required level - the latter may well have not bothered. There are still talking points at least. There always will be. Just because titles appear wrapped up doesn't mean storylines aren't developing elsewhere. The FA Cup weekend took a large amount of games away but here's four points of interest from the most recent round of fixtures.

Villa's new faces Aston Villa certainly upgraded their attack in the January transfer window. Emiliano Buendía, Jhon Duran and Jaden Philogene out; Marco Asensio, Donyell Malen and Marcus Rashford in. And it's the recent form of the first mentioned there which has been particularly eye-catching - even if the focus is largely on the Rashford revival. Asensio's brace in their FA Cup win over Cardiff on Friday made it four goals for the club despite only starting three games and he seems to be particularly thriving in a central role.

He was playing as a centre forward mostly for PSG but it's been the attacking midfield position for him in recent weeks. That, as we've seen, has led to returns. The positive for his potential of further starts is that flexibility to play across the forward line. Unai Emery likes that in his attacking options - very few stick to just one position throughout the season. The combination play of Asensio and Rashford is likely to see them force their way into the XI on a more regular basis. That pushes Morgan Rogers out to the right and John McGinn in a deeper midfield role. It's a nice problem for Emery to deal with. With Club Brugge in the Champions League to come, followed by a trip to Brentford and then Preston in the FA Cup, I'll be siding with Asensio for further goal involvement.

Muñoz's the man The horror tackle which forced Jean-Philippe Mateta off overshadowed Crystal Palace's win over Millwall on Saturday. Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts leading with his studs head-high saw Mateta in hospital and something Palace chairman Steve Parish branded "the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I’ve ever seen". In terms of the game itself, it did continue Palace wing-back Daniel Muñoz's fine form in terms of attacking contribution.

His goal meant he's had direct goal involvement in six of his last seven games across all competitions. Goals came on Saturday, the win over Doncaster in the previous round and the Premier League win at Fulham, while he's returned assists against Aston Villa, Brentford and Manchester United. By the way, you can click into that image above to get his full player profile, with individual game shot maps etc. With a home contest against Ipswich to come before the international break, he's certainly a name to consider in the markets.

No home comforts for Wednesday I must admit, I knew Sheffield Wednesday weren't winning as much as they should be at home but I didn't quite realise just *how* bad they'd been before taking a look following Friday's defeat to Sunderland. The Owls were looking like play-off candidates at one point, they may well still be, but they now sit 13th in the Sky Bet Championship table and seven points adrift of the top six. The showings at Hillsborough a significant reason as to why they're not higher in the standings.

They've managed five wins from 18 - only Derby and Hull have returned fewer points in home games this season. In fact, only the latter has seen fewer wins too. It's no surprise that they boast the sixth-best away record with seven wins from 17 on the road but the concern will be for their next home game in a couple of weeks' time - that being against rivals Sheffield United. The Blades are the Championship's best travellers and while you could argue that form goes out the window in derby games (does it though?), it does create some anxiety among the Wednesday faithful.

Charlton in promotion form We await to see what impact Charlton's late winner at Leyton Orient on Saturday will have on the final table but it feels significant. Not only did they strike in the seventh minute of added time but they equalised in the second. It's a win that moves them up to sixth in the Sky Bet League One table. It also made it seven wins from their last nine outings. While a considerable task, they're now just seven points adrift of second. Neither Wrexham or Wycombe can find consistency.

The fixture list is slightly problematic with trips still to come against those two sides plus Stockport at the weekend but then you could make a case that winning those counts for double in that they add to their own tally and prevent others with theirs. Nathan Jones' side have been beaten just twice in their last 16 in the league - one of those away at runaway leaders Birmingham. Prices of 20/1 on them finishing in that top two is just about big enough to draw some interest, especially when you consider Huddersfield, one place above with two points more but a game extra played, are 12s. With prices of 4/5 across the board on a top six finish, we can expect that to be shorter in the next few weeks.