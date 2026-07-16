Thomas Tuchel sacked odds: Could England manager leave after World Cup defeat by Argentina?

The holders scored two late goals to win a dramatic semi-final 2-1 in Atlanta.

Tuchel has come under fire for his second-half substitutions after Anthony Gordon had given the Three Lions a 55th-minute lead.

When Argentina pushed England back, Gordon was replaced by Ezri Konsa and then Declan Rice and Reece James went off for Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly.

Lionel Messi then inspired a comeback, assisting both Enzo Fernandez for his 86th-minute strike from the edge of the box, and substitute Lautaro Martinez for his 92nd-minute headed winner.

Sky Bet have Tuchel at 1/5 to still be in charge for England's opening Nations League match against Spain on September 26, with him 3/1 to leave by then.

He will definitely be in charge as the Three Lions finish their tournament by contesting a third-place play-off with France on Saturday.

Beyond that, England's wait for major tournament glory will now stretch to at least 62 years.

The next Euros take place in the UK and Ireland in 2028.