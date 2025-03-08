Sporting Life
Lyle Foster celebrates
Lyle Foster celebrates

This Week's Acca strikes again with 8/1 four-fold across the EFL

By Sporting Life
Football
Sat March 08, 2025 · 4h ago

It will be a profitable season for our This Week's Acca team after they struck again with an 8/1 four-fold on Saturday.

Burnley, Sheffield United, Birmingham and Wrexham were all backed to enhanced their automatic promotion prospects and duly delivered in relatively comfortable fashion, none of the four so much as conceding a goal.

Wrexham's 1-0defeat of Rotherham was perhaps the tightest whereas Burnley were away and gone early against struggling Luton, the home side's miserly defence never likely to let an early lead slip as they ran out 4-0 winners.

Sheffield United were full value for their 1-0 victory over Preston while Birmingham created enough chances to win by a wider margin against Lincoln, but in the end relied on a second-half penalty to do so.

This Week's Acca - March 8

Whatever the finer details it takes profit across all editions of This Week's Acca past the £300 mark to a £10 level stake, quite the turnaround since a barren run saw early-season profits all but disappear early in January.

Then, the final edition of that month struck at 15/2, it was followed days later by a bumper 20/1 shot on the first day of February, and another 10/1 midweek accumulator all but secured a winning season.

That is now certain thanks to Saturday's four-fold.

The team were unfortunate to be denied a bonus 50/1 winner earlier in the year by a 91st-minute goal, but this time their additional suggestions, West Brom and Crystal Palace, also did the business.

Those adding them to the advised four-fold enhanced the odds further to around 22/1, both Palace and West Brom also winning 1-0.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

