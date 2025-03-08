It will be a profitable season for our This Week's Acca team after they struck again with an 8/1 four-fold on Saturday.

Burnley, Sheffield United, Birmingham and Wrexham were all backed to enhanced their automatic promotion prospects and duly delivered in relatively comfortable fashion, none of the four so much as conceding a goal. Wrexham's 1-0defeat of Rotherham was perhaps the tightest whereas Burnley were away and gone early against struggling Luton, the home side's miserly defence never likely to let an early lead slip as they ran out 4-0 winners. Sheffield United were full value for their 1-0 victory over Preston while Birmingham created enough chances to win by a wider margin against Lincoln, but in the end relied on a second-half penalty to do so.