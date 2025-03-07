Our This Week's Acca team are backing four automatic promotion contenders for home wins, enhanced to 8/1 with Sky Bet.
The first two comes from the Sky Bet Championship, with defensive powerhouses BURNLEY likely to be a popular pick to get the better of Luton.
The duo may have dropped down from the Premier League together but they're heading in different directions, with the Clarets eyeing up a top two spot and Luton sat five points adrift in the relegation zone.
Hoping to keep Burnley out of the top two is SHEFFIELD UNITED and they'll fancy their chances of a home win over Preston.
North End are a tough side to beat in front of their own fans but on the road, they're 17th in the away standings with just three wins from 17 contests.
Well on their way to a spot in the Championship is BIRMINGHAM. They're nine points clear at the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a game in-hand.
That puts them in a good place when they welcome Lincoln. The visitors are 13th in the away standings whereas Birmingham are yet to lose a league game at home.
Finally, another side chasing a top two spot is WREXHAM. They host a Rotherham outfit who have struggled to pick up results when away.
That's far from ideal as they head to a team who have lost just two of 18 in front of their own supporters this season.
Other games were discussed on the latest episode of the This Week's Acca podcast.
Making up our longer accumulator, which is also available with Sky Bet, is CRYSTAL PALACE as they host relegation-threatened Ipswich.
The Tractor Boys are now five points adrift in the relegation zone whereas Palace have been in fine form, winning eight of their last ten in all competitions.
The other side involved is WEST BROM as they welcome QPR. Tony Mowbray's side were impressive when picking up a point at league leaders Leeds last time out.
Three of their four home games under Mowbray have ended in victory, with QPR losing their last three on the road.
