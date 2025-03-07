CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 8/1 accumulator!

Our This Week's Acca team are backing four automatic promotion contenders for home wins, enhanced to 8/1 with Sky Bet. The first two comes from the Sky Bet Championship, with defensive powerhouses BURNLEY likely to be a popular pick to get the better of Luton. The duo may have dropped down from the Premier League together but they're heading in different directions, with the Clarets eyeing up a top two spot and Luton sat five points adrift in the relegation zone. Hoping to keep Burnley out of the top two is SHEFFIELD UNITED and they'll fancy their chances of a home win over Preston. North End are a tough side to beat in front of their own fans but on the road, they're 17th in the away standings with just three wins from 17 contests.

Well on their way to a spot in the Championship is BIRMINGHAM. They're nine points clear at the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a game in-hand. That puts them in a good place when they welcome Lincoln. The visitors are 13th in the away standings whereas Birmingham are yet to lose a league game at home. Finally, another side chasing a top two spot is WREXHAM. They host a Rotherham outfit who have struggled to pick up results when away. That's far from ideal as they head to a team who have lost just two of 18 in front of their own supporters this season.