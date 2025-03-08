It will be back-to-back profitable seasons for This Week's Acca followers after Saturday's 8/1 winning four-fold made it four winning accas since January 29.
Burnley, Sheffield United, Birmingham and Wrexham were all backed to enhance their automatic promotion prospects and duly delivered in relatively comfortable fashion, none of the four so much as conceding a goal.
Wrexham's 1-0 defeat of Rotherham was perhaps the tightest whereas Burnley were away and gone early against struggling Luton, the home side's miserly defence never likely to let an early lead slip as they ran out 4-0 winners.
Sheffield United were full value for their 1-0 victory over Preston while Birmingham created enough chances to win by a wider margin, but in the end relied on a second-half penalty to beat Lincoln by the same scoreline.
Our This Week's Acca team were unfortunate to be denied a bonus 50/1 winner earlier in the year by a 91st-minute goal, but this time their additional suggestions, Crystal Palace and West Brom, also did the business landing a 22/1 six-fold courtesy of two more 1-0 wins.
They were far from straightforward, though, with Palace needing an 82nd-minute strike from Ismaila Sarr to finally breach a stubborn Ipswich defence, and Albion surviving 45 minutes with 10 men after Darnell Furlong was sent off for violent conduct in first-half stoppage time.
Whatever the finer details, the 8/1 winner takes profit across all editions of This Week's Acca past the £300 mark to a £10 level stake, quite the turnaround since a barren run saw early-season profits all but disappear early in January.
The final edition of that month struck at 15/2, was followed days later by a bumper 20/1 shot on the first day of February, and another 10/1 midweek accumulator all but secured a winning season.
That is now certain thanks to Saturday's four-fold, joining 2023/24's +45pts and guaranteeing back-to-back campaigns in the black.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.