It will be back-to-back profitable seasons for This Week's Acca followers after Saturday's 8/1 winning four-fold made it four winning accas since January 29.

Ismaila Sarr clinched the bonus 22/1 six-fold

Our This Week's Acca team were unfortunate to be denied a bonus 50/1 winner earlier in the year by a 91st-minute goal, but this time their additional suggestions, Crystal Palace and West Brom, also did the business landing a 22/1 six-fold courtesy of two more 1-0 wins. They were far from straightforward, though, with Palace needing an 82nd-minute strike from Ismaila Sarr to finally breach a stubborn Ipswich defence, and Albion surviving 45 minutes with 10 men after Darnell Furlong was sent off for violent conduct in first-half stoppage time.

Chris Davies' Blues have been an acca staple this season

Whatever the finer details, the 8/1 winner takes profit across all editions of This Week's Acca past the £300 mark to a £10 level stake, quite the turnaround since a barren run saw early-season profits all but disappear early in January. The final edition of that month struck at 15/2, was followed days later by a bumper 20/1 shot on the first day of February, and another 10/1 midweek accumulator all but secured a winning season. That is now certain thanks to Saturday's four-fold, joining 2023/24's +45pts and guaranteeing back-to-back campaigns in the black.

