Exeter

This Week's Acca long shot wins: Exeter do the business for the Sporting Life team

By Sporting Life
21:49 · TUE September 26, 2023

After an 18/1 Acca winner at the weekend, the This Week's Acca team have landed another winner, this time a Tuesday long shot single at 4/1!

After deciding an acca didn't feel quite right through the combination of the competition and limited fixture list, This Week's Acca trio Joe, Jake and Jimmy instead settled on a Sky Bet-enhanced long shot they could all get behind from the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night - and it delivered.

EXETER were the side trusted to cause an upset as they hosted Luton, and the Grecians did the business, though it was a nervy finish against the Premier League new boys.

Gary Caldwell's side scored in the 83rd minute through Demetri Mitchell, before he was then sent off for a second bookable offence in the 88th minute, leaving a nail-biting finish for the League One side.

Thankfully for This Week's Acca followers, Exeter did manage to hang on and reward the long shot backers at a nice 4/1 price.

The team will be back with a more traditional Acca podcast on Thursday, looking to go back-to-back after the 18/1 success last weekend.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS