Switzerland vs Colombia predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 1.5pts Over 9.5 match shots on target at 21/10 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 21:00 BST, Tuesday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

I can't quite give you a full reason because I don't quite know myself, but Switzerland facing Colombia feels incredibly World Cup round of 16. It's a good job they meet in the round of 16 stage of a World Cup then. Both sides have been impressive so far with the European representative slowly growing into the tournament. Now though, they look at the level we've come to expect from a seasoned tournament side. Colombia's four games have been low-scoring contests. Uzbekistan the only side to find a way through this defence when they drew level in their first game, although they'd go onto lose 3-1. In attack, they have shown more than a team who managed to strike just twice in their last three games. Only four sides have registered more shots, five for those on target, and yet the others have netted double or more the number of goals.

Like a few other knockout stage contests, this one feels a tricky one to call, although I feel like Switzerland are slightly better than the 5/2 price available on them to win in the 90 minutes, alongside the 11/8 for progression to the quarter-finals. Instead, I'm more tempted by the odds floating around 2/1 for OVER 9.5 MATCH SHOTS ON TARGET. Colombia's previously-mentioned attacking showings being one of the reasons behind this. Colombia took nine in the victory over DR Congo and eight in the success over Ghana in the last round. The Portugal game had this sitting at eight for the match but I remain unconvinced on their set-up. It's clear that they are an attack-minded side. In truth we shouldn't be surprised by their statistical output based on the qualification showings - no South American side took more shots or returned more on target and both numbers were comfortably ahead of the next-best.

Conversion of those chances has been an issue, which is the only thing putting me off the tempting 27/20 for over 2.5 goals. Switzerland have returned at least five shots on target in three of their four World Cup outings so far and the game which fell short saw four in a win over a Canadian outfit backed by the home crowd. Knockout football also presents the game state factor, with one team holding a narrow enough lead in the 90 minutes opening up the attacking potential of the other. In times of desperation, shots from distance may add one or two more to the tally. At the prices available, taking the shots on target count reacting double figures looks the best bet.