Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham: Mourinho on borrowed time; Tierney, Smith-Rowe and Lamela shine

Arsenal fought back from 1-0 down to beat Tottenham 2-1, with Spurs' Erik Lamela sent off late on having earlier scored what was surely one of the greatest goals in the fixture's history.

🤯 Still watching all the replays of Erik Lamela's Rabona goal. The penultimate one just keeps getting better with every view... #THFC pic.twitter.com/sUlU3nmssg

But a goal from Martin Odegaard and a penalty from Alexandre Lacazette turned the game around.

Aside from the gap between the two rivals in the Premier League table now standing at just four points, what else did we learn?

Carabao Cup only thing keeping Mourinho in Spurs job

Three straight Premier League victories had raised hope at Tottenham that they could still finish in the top four this season, but this defeat means Mourinho's side are now six points behind Chelsea and the Champions League places.

Worse though, was this meek, rudderless performance, which revealed a lot about the direction Spurs are heading in.

Mourinho was hired by Tottenham to bring tangible success to the club in the form of silverware. Their season could still bring that, with Spurs set to face Manchester City in April’s Carabao Cup final, but this prospect of a first trophy in 13 years is the only thing keeping the Portuguese coach in a job right now despite there being little evidence his side will actually win that match.

Ordinarily, the Carabao Cup final would have been played in February, allowing Spurs to move on and potentially make a decision on Mourinho’s future before the final phase of the season. Its postponement until April has left Tottenham in managerial purgatory.

They're still in the Europa League too though, I suppose...

Smith Rowe is Arsenal’s creative future

The first half of Arsenal’s season was marked by a lack of creativity in the final third.

It wasn’t until Emile Smith Rowe’s emergence as a first team figure that the Gunners found some attacking invention and the 20-year-old added to his growing reputation with another impressive performance in the derby.

Smith Rowe created more chances (four) than anyone else during his 77 minutes on the pitch.