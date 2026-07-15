The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.
- Selection of available prices: 14/1 (SpreadEx), 12/1 (bet365), 10/1 (Sky Bet) - check individual bookmaker terms for settlement rules e.g. Super Sub and Includes Extra Time
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 BST
Odds correct 17:05 BST (16/07/26)
MARC CUCURELLA has averaged 0.57 SHOTS per 90 at the 2026 World Cup, having 1+ in three of his seven appearances.
This angle is more about his direct opponent Lionel Messi’s lack of defensive responsibility though.
Anthony Gordon (LM) netted for England against Argentina in the semis, Switzerland’s left-sided trio had six shots between them, Egypt’s had four and Cape Verde’s had five.
Spain and Argentina have committed a combined total of 101 FOULS in the knockout stages.
In those four games, LAMINE YAMAL has been responsible for almost a quarter of La Roja’s offences, committing 11 fouls in total. At the prices available backing him TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS appeals.
LEANDRO PAREDES is worth taking in the same market TO COMMIT 3+ FOULS. The Argentina midfielder has completed five tackles and made four fouls across his last two appearances.
Paredes will have his work cut out on Sunday as he monitors Spain's attacking quartet who have drawn an average of 3.8 fouls a game.
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
Outright previews
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