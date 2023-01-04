Sheffield Wednesday host Newcastle in the FA Cup third round. James Cantrill previews the game, picking out his best bet.

A packed and no doubt raucous Hillsborough plays host to an intriguing clash between Sky Bet League One promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday and Premier League high-fliers Newcastle United. The visitors will be more than familiar with the perils of facing lower-league opposition, particularly sides from League One. In this round last season, a Joe Ironside goal at St James' Park was enough to send Cambridge United into the hat for the next round. That was actually the third time in his last five seasons in management that a club from the third tier have knocked an Eddie Howe team out of this competition.

Millwall thrashed his Bournemouth side 3-0 at The Den back in 2017, then Wigan beat the Cherries by the same scoreline at the DW after holding the Premier League side to a draw in 2018 on the south coast. Over Howe's past five seasons, he has only steered his side to the fourth round on one occasion, when Bournemouth beat Luton 4-0 in 2020. He has never been afraid to shuffle his deck for the cup competitions, which may explain his poor record. In his last five FA Cup third-round games, he has made a total of 35 changes - and you disregard this competition at your peril.

At the prices available, I am happy to side with SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY OR DRAW in the DOUBLE CHANCE market. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield Wednesday or Draw Double Chance with Sky Bet There are obvious caveats - Newcastle's form, league position and superior squad. The Magpies are currently third in the top flight, are unbeaten in 15, held runaway leaders Arsenal in their most recent game and had Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood on the bench at The Emirates. The Owls are in fine fettle too, though, and the magnitude of the occasion cannot be underestimated. The hosts' only defeat since October 4 came via penalties against Southampton in the Carabao Cup. Darren Moore's side have scored an average of 1.7 goals per game over that 17-game period and kept 10 clean sheets. They are capable of giving Newcastle a game and more.

