Former boss Carlos Carvalhal is the standout favourite to return as Sheffield Wednesday manager following the shock exit of Darren Moore on Monday.
Moore, 49, parted company with the Owls despite securing promotion via a dramatic extra time win over Barnsley in the Sky Bet League One play-off final.
Carvalhal led Wednesday between 2015 and 2017, twice reaching the Championship play-offs.
He was most recently head coach of Spanish side Celta Vigo, guiding them to La Liga safety within a final-day victory over Barcelona in June before leaving the following week.
Since departing South Yorkshire he has also taken charge of Swansea, who he failed to save from Premier League relegation, Rio Ave and Braga in his native Portugal and Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda.
Former Wolves boss Bruno Lage, Carvalhal's assistant during his time at Hillsborough, is the current second favourite.
Odds correct at 0830 (20/06/23)
