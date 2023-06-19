Sporting Life
Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal

Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Carlos Carvalhal favourite to return

By Sporting Life
08:48 · TUE June 20, 2023

Former boss Carlos Carvalhal is the standout favourite to return as Sheffield Wednesday manager following the shock exit of Darren Moore on Monday.

Moore, 49, parted company with the Owls despite securing promotion via a dramatic extra time win over Barnsley in the Sky Bet League One play-off final.

Carvalhal led Wednesday between 2015 and 2017, twice reaching the Championship play-offs.

He was most recently head coach of Spanish side Celta Vigo, guiding them to La Liga safety within a final-day victory over Barcelona in June before leaving the following week.

Since departing South Yorkshire he has also taken charge of Swansea, who he failed to save from Premier League relegation, Rio Ave and Braga in his native Portugal and Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda.

Former Wolves boss Bruno Lage, Carvalhal's assistant during his time at Hillsborough, is the current second favourite.

Next permanent Sheffield Wednesday manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Carlos Carvalhal - 5/4
  • Bruno Lage - 6/1
  • Steven Gerrard - 7/1
  • Nathan Jones - 10/1
  • Gary O'Neil - 14/1
  • Torsten Lieberknecht - 14/1
  • Dean Smith - 16/1
  • Michael Duff - 20/1
  • Ryan Lowe - 20/1
  • Graham Potter - 25/1

Odds correct at 0830 (20/06/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

