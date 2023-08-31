Sheffield United vs Everton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Michael Beardmore has recorded more than 25pts profit in the opening weeks of the 2023-24 football season. Follow him here - @MickeyBeardmore

Football betting tips: Premier League 2.5pts Gustavo Hamer 1+ shots on target at evens (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

I wrote in last weekend’s best bets column that Everton v Wolves seemed like a relegation six-pointer even at such an early stage of the Premier League campaign – and you can copy and paste that for this game too. It would be a surprise if either of these teams managed to avoid a season scrapping against the drop and the early signs have certainly not been promising in that regard.

Both sides are without a point after three games. Everton are yet to score despite racking up 1.57xG (Expected Goals) per game while the Blades can’t create chances, having fashioned a paltry 0.57xG per match. Neither club has mountains of cash to splash but have tried to address their final-third deficiencies with Everton signing Udinese striker Beto – who scored on his midweek debut – and the Blades netting Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer.

What are the best bets?

Sheffield United's all-action man Gustavo Hamer

We can expect a cagey yet full-blooded affair which is why unders and cards prices are short but I like the look of one player in particular in the ‘shots on target’ market. GUSTAVO HAMER, a Blades summer capture from Coventry, likes to have a pop at goal. He’s already opened his account for the club in their defeat at Nottingham Forest. Hamer has carried on where he left off with the Sky Blues last term, when he enjoyed 41 shots on target in 44 games as they reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

The Dutchman has been brought in to provide the creative spark the Blades desperately need and the even-money with William Hill on Hamer TO HAVE 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET looks overpriced. CLICK HERE to back Hamer 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet For a man who’s averaged two shots per game during his career, he doesn’t score as many as he should so he’s always better backed in the shots markets than the goalscoring betting.

BuildABet @ 17/1 Gustavo Hamer 1+ shots on target

6+ Everton corners

Both Teams to Score ‘No’

Abdoulaye Doucoure 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet As we mentioned earlier, both teams have struggled for goals so far – not a new problem in Everton’s case but the Toffees have actually been decent going forward until it comes to putting the ball away. They’ve forced six or more corners in each of their opening three Premier League games and can be backed to do so again against a Blades side becoming used to playing on the back foot. Abdoulaye Doucoure has already registered two shots on target this term and adds value to the BuildABet by being supported to add another to that tally at Bramall Lane.

Team news Archer is expected to make his Blades league debut and could start up front alongside Oli McBurnie, who recovered from a foot injury to come on as a substitute in Sunday’s defeat by Manchester City. The pair led the line in the midweek penalty shootout Carabao Cup loss to League One side Lincoln, a defeat that did not impress Sheffield United assistant boss Stuart McCall one bit. Former Toffees midfielder Tom Davies is pushing to be involved but Ben Osborn (groin), Max Lowe (ankle), Daniel Jebbison, John Fleck and Rhys Norrington-Davies are all sidelined for extended spells.

Everton's new striker Beto

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin (cheek) out, Toffees boss Sean Dyche could gamble on starting Beto after he came on at half-time to score in Everton’s narrow midweek League Cup win at Doncaster. However, the visitors are still without Alex Iwobi (hamstring), on-loan midfielder Jack Harrison (hip), Seamus Coleman (knee) and, probably, Dwight McNeil (ankle).

Predicted line-ups Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Larouci; Archer, McBurnie. Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Gueye; Garner, Doucoure, Onana, Danjuma; Beto.

ALSO READ: Was keeping Sean Dyche a mistake by Everton?