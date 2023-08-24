Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two for Saturday 26/08/23

In last Saturday's best bets column, our team of tipsters racked up over +5.3pts profit from across the action.

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 2.5pts Yoane Wissa 3+ shots in Brentford vs Crystal Palace at 8/5 (Hills) 2pts Both teams to score ‘No’ in Everton vs Wolves at evens (General) 2pts Pervis Estupinan 2+ shots in Brighton vs West Ham at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy's) 1.5pts Both teams to score in Cardiff vs Sheff Wed at evens (General) 1pt Dominic Solanke to score anytime in Bournemouth vs Spurs at 10/3 (Hills) 0.5pt Solanke to score 2+ goals at 25/1 (Sky Bet) Further selections to be added on Friday CLICK HERE to add every selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 13/5 | Draw 29/10 | Away 10/11 Bournemouth's attacking displays across their opening two games have been encouraging - they took 14 shots against West Ham and 13 against Liverpool. From those 27 shots, 21 have been from open play, giving them an expected goals (xG) figure of 2.42 in this area. That is the 9th-highest across the first two weeks and above Saturday's opponents. We can expect them to continue along that same path here - Spurs conceded 33 shots across their last two games with Brentford enjoying six efforts on target. Therefore, it's a surprise to see a price as big as 10/3 available on DOMINIC SOLANKE TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Solanke to score anytime with Sky Bet The striker scored on opening day - pouncing on a rebound and going around the keeper - with three shots in each of his two appearances so far.

As outlined above, four of those six have been in the area, with the three on the right at close range. He's been enjoying some good quality chances so far - the xG tally already sits at 1.03. And part of the neutral appeal of this Tottenham team is how exposed they can be defensively. A total of 2.91 open play expected goals against (xGA) has only led to one goal conceded. Bournemouth should see chances. In case it's a game that becomes chaotic, I'll also have a small stakes play on SOLANKE TO SCORE 2+ GOALS at 25s. CLICK HERE to back Solanke to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 7/1 11+ corners

Bournemouth 14+ shots

Solanke 1+ shots on target

Kulusevski 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

I've already discussed the potential of this match being high scoring, which can lead to CORNERS if it's end-to-end. Bournemouth have also hit a decent SHOTS line in both of their game, making 14+ an appealing selection in front of their own supporters. SOLANKE has had opportunities so far, as has DEJAN KULUSEVSKI - they will get chances to strike. Score prediction: Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 22/1)

In Toney’s absence, Wissa has scored four in five and racked up 18 attempts. He only failed to find the net or register a single shot in Brentford’s 1-0 win over Manchester City over that period. Wissa has covered the line of three in each of his appearances this season and had eight efforts in Brentford’s last game. Score prediction: Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 0820 BST (25/08/23)

Neither side has a first-choice striker to make you sit up and take notice and while it’s so early on in the season that it should be ridiculous to say this is a six-pointer – it doesn’t actually seem so ridiculous. Both sit in the bottom two with zero points and each will want to avoid beginning the season with three straight defeats, meaning this has all the hallmarks of a cagey affair at Goodison. Score prediction: Everton 0-0 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct 1045 BST (24/08/23)

The Owls lost 4-2 at Hull in their only previous away trip this term and look a sure bet to concede, while Cardiff are also yet to keep a clean sheet this campaign. Score prediction: Cardiff 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct 1100 BST (24/08/23)

Brighton vs West Ham

The full-back has met this line in each of his two appearances this campaign, picking up where he left off last season when he racked up 18 attempts in 13 starts. The Seagulls top the Premier League shot charts (21.5 per game) and I fancy the attack-minded Estupinan to unleash a couple against the Hammers, a side who have allowed 30 shots in their two league games thus far.