Wrexham equalise in sixth minute of added time in 5-5 thriller with Swindon

Wrexham equalised in the sixth minute of added time as they came from 4-1 down to draw 5-5 in a thriller with Swindon.

It looked as if the visitors would be leaving with all three points at the break, as a brace from Jake Young, combined with goals from Charlie Austin and Daniel Kemp, put Swindon into a commanding position. Yet an Elliot Lee penalty and James Jones' effort early into the second-half put the home side back into contention, and they battled back despite Kemp's second of the game making it 5-3 in the 71st minute. Jones netted his second to halve the deficit on 90+2, with Lee then striking four minutes later to secure a point in front of a bouncing STōK Cae Ras crowd.

Wrexham's Sky Bet League Two results this season Wrexham 3-5 MK Dons

AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Wrexham

Wrexham 4-2 Walsall

Wrexham 5-5 Swindon

The hosts enjoyed the better of the opportunities throughout, posting 27 shots to Swindon's eight, with 13 of those on target compared with six for the away side. Defensively, concerns remain. Phil Parkinson's side have conceded the most goals in the Sky Bet EFL this season (13), although their 13 scored is the highest in both Sky Bet League Two and England's top four tiers. It denied Swindon a spot in the top three at this early stage, as the two points lost saw them drop back down to 13th. Wrexham moved to 15th with five points gained from a possible 12 for the pre-season favourites.