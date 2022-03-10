Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sevilla celebrate Munir El-Haddadi's first-leg winner against West Ham
Sevilla celebrate Munir El-Haddadi's first-leg winner against West Ham

Sevilla 1-0 West Ham: Hammers edged out in Europa League last-16 first leg

By Sporting Life
22:26 · THU March 10, 2022

West Ham’s first European knock-out tie in more than 40 years ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat by serial Europa League winners Sevilla.

Sevilla 1-0 West Ham

Infogol xG: 1.20-0.90

A second-half goal by Moroccan forward Munir, who was only in the starting line-up after Ivan Rakitic was injured in the warm-up, settled the first leg in the Spanish side’s favour, steering a wonderful side-footed volley home at the far post.

But Hammers boss David Moyes will have seen enough to feel his side are capable of overturning a one-goal deficit at the London Stadium in a week’s time and prolonging their European adventure.

And the result did provide some cheer for Sporting Life readers after Jake Osgathorpe tipped the hosts to prevail at an enticing 11/10 in his pre-match preview.

This was probably the toughest draw they could have landed in the round of 16, given Sevilla are the most successful team in the tournament’s history as six-time winners – regularly knocking out English clubs along the way – as well as being Real Madrid’s closest challengers for the LaLiga title.

West Ham's best chance of the game came after just 10 minutes as Nikola Vlasic had a free header six yards out but planted it too close to Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who stuck out a hand to make a stunning reaction save.

Antonio Conte celebrates another Spurs win
ALSO READ: Should Manchester United have appointed Antonio Conte?

Rangers 3-0 Red Star Belgrade

Infogol xG: 1.69-2.40

Rangers, meanwhile, put themselves firmly in the driving seat of their Europa League last-16 tie against Red Star Belgrade following an incident-packed 3-0 win at Ibrox.

Gers skipper James Tavernier slotted home a VAR-awarded penalty in the 11th minute of a remarkable first half and striker Alfredo Morelos doubled the lead with a driven shot four minutes later before Light Blues goalkeeper Allan McGregor brilliantly saved an Aleksandar Katai penalty.

Katai had put the ball in the net twice in the first half, only to be thwarted by the offside flag, but he and his team-mates were again left shaking their heads in the 51st minute when defender Leon Balogun, back in for Borna Barisic, powered in a header from a Tavernier corner.

The Scottish champions continued to ride a second-half rollercoaster to the final whistle and can now look forward to the second leg next week at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, where the possibility of an appearance in the last eight of a European competition for the first time in 14 years beckons.

Download the Sporting Life app now

Leicester 2-0 Rennes

Leicester have the upper hand against Rennes after the first leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie as goals from Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho secured a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Albrighton put the Foxes in front in emphatic style on the half-hour mark, cracking the ball home from Harvey Barnes’ tee-up.

Substitute Iheanacho then added a fine stoppage-time finish to secure Brendan Rodgers’ side a two-goal lead to take into next Thursday’s second leg in France.

Rennes had notable chances but were unable to make the most of them, while Kasper Schmeichel made a good save to keep out a Martin Terrier shot with over 15 minutes to go to.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS