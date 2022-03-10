West Ham’s first European knock-out tie in more than 40 years ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat by serial Europa League winners Sevilla.

A second-half goal by Moroccan forward Munir, who was only in the starting line-up after Ivan Rakitic was injured in the warm-up, settled the first leg in the Spanish side’s favour, steering a wonderful side-footed volley home at the far post. But Hammers boss David Moyes will have seen enough to feel his side are capable of overturning a one-goal deficit at the London Stadium in a week’s time and prolonging their European adventure. And the result did provide some cheer for Sporting Life readers after Jake Osgathorpe tipped the hosts to prevail at an enticing 11/10 in his pre-match preview.

Sevilla 1-0 West Ham

‣ xG: 1.20-0.90



Munir El-Haddadi's strike on the hour mark leaves David Moyes' side with it all to do in their Europa League last-16 tie.

But the Hammers had the first leg's best chance with Nikola Vlasic's early opportunity in Spain. pic.twitter.com/kh27TH8Nk4 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) March 10, 2022

This was probably the toughest draw they could have landed in the round of 16, given Sevilla are the most successful team in the tournament’s history as six-time winners – regularly knocking out English clubs along the way – as well as being Real Madrid’s closest challengers for the LaLiga title. West Ham's best chance of the game came after just 10 minutes as Nikola Vlasic had a free header six yards out but planted it too close to Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who stuck out a hand to make a stunning reaction save.

Rangers, meanwhile, put themselves firmly in the driving seat of their Europa League last-16 tie against Red Star Belgrade following an incident-packed 3-0 win at Ibrox. Gers skipper James Tavernier slotted home a VAR-awarded penalty in the 11th minute of a remarkable first half and striker Alfredo Morelos doubled the lead with a driven shot four minutes later before Light Blues goalkeeper Allan McGregor brilliantly saved an Aleksandar Katai penalty. Katai had put the ball in the net twice in the first half, only to be thwarted by the offside flag, but he and his team-mates were again left shaking their heads in the 51st minute when defender Leon Balogun, back in for Borna Barisic, powered in a header from a Tavernier corner. The Scottish champions continued to ride a second-half rollercoaster to the final whistle and can now look forward to the second leg next week at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, where the possibility of an appearance in the last eight of a European competition for the first time in 14 years beckons.

Leicester 2-0 Rennes Leicester have the upper hand against Rennes after the first leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie as goals from Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho secured a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium. Albrighton put the Foxes in front in emphatic style on the half-hour mark, cracking the ball home from Harvey Barnes’ tee-up. Substitute Iheanacho then added a fine stoppage-time finish to secure Brendan Rodgers’ side a two-goal lead to take into next Thursday’s second leg in France. Rennes had notable chances but were unable to make the most of them, while Kasper Schmeichel made a good save to keep out a Martin Terrier shot with over 15 minutes to go to.