Jake Pearson previews the first leg of Leicester's Europa Conference League round of 16 tie with French side Rennes, picking out his best bet.

After admitting that he was ‘unsure’ what the Europa Conference League was following Leicester's exit of the Europa League at the group stage back in December, Brendan Rodgers will surely now turn his attention to the Thursday night competition, with the Foxes’ domestic season all but over. In truth though, Leicester probably couldn’t have been handed a trickier last 16 tie, with French side Rennes certainly one of the better teams remaining in the tournament. The Foxes remain the favourties to go the distance but must be careful not to underestimate Rennes, who have been enjoying a pretty good season domestically, currently in the top four in Ligue 1.

Only PSG have scored more goals in the French topflight this season, with just two sides holding a better defensive record than Bruno Génésio’s men. Their overall process backs up these numbers as well, creating the second highest volume of chances in the division, whilst also limiting their opponents to the second fewest chances – they currently sit second in Infogol’s expected table. Leicester have endured a torrid season by their own recent standards, and winning this tournament is the only realistic way for them to secure European football next season. Defensively, the Foxes have been woeful, with only Norwich and Leeds boasting a worse defensive process (xGA) than Rodgers’ men in the Premier League this term. Successive clean sheets – though not necessarily deserved – give reason for encouragement going forward though, and it is a bit of a surprise to see Both Teams to Score priced up at as short as 1/2 in this fixture.

Speaking in simplistic terms, you have the seventh-best attacking unit in the Premier League taking on the second best attack in Ligue 1, but Rennes’ defensive performances this term have been tremendous, and particularly given this first leg is at the King Power, it is likely they will set out to frustrate Leicester. No team has kept more than the 11 clean sheets (41% of their matches) that Rennes have recorded in Ligue 1 this season, while their win-to-nil ratio is the highest in the division. Both Teams to Score has landed in just 41% of matches involving the French side this season – only games involving Nice have returned lower – and while Rennes have been devastating in attack on home soil, they have failed to score in 31% of their away matches in the league. And for all that has been made about Leicester’s back-line, their major issues have come when on the road, conceding an average of 2.08 away from home in the league this season, as opposed to the 1.38 at the King Power. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'NO' with Sky Bet BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ should probably be the outsider of the two potential outcomes, but 6/4 is too big and is worth getting on side.

