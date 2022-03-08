Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Rangers celebrate a goal in their stunning 4-2 over Borussia Dortmund
Rangers celebrate a goal in their stunning 4-2 over Borussia Dortmund

Rangers v Red Star Belgrade tips: Europa League best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
17:40 · TUE March 08, 2022

After a profitable weekend, Joe Rindl has a best bet and preview for Rangers' Europa League last 16 tie with Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

Football betting tips: Europa League

1pt Rangers to win to nil at 19/10 (Unibet, Bet Victor)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sporting Life's tipping record has passed a new milestone

Rangers must feel like they can beat anyone in Europe right now after their famous victory over Europa League favourites and German giants Borussia Dortmund 6-4 on aggregate in the round of 32.

The Ibrox side are odds-on favourites at home against Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade, with supporters hoping for a big win to ease the pressure off their away leg in Eastern Europe next week.

Domestically, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men overcame a stubborn Aberdeen defence at the weekend to record their second consecutive 1-0 win.

The Gers are unbeaten since losing 3-0 to Celtic in the Old Firm derby at the start of February, a run of six wins and three draws.

Download the Sporting Life app now

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Rangers 7/10 | Draw 11/4 | Red Star 4/1

Performances from time to time have been lacking, but on the big occasions the Scottish champions have a fine recent track record.

Against Dortmund they won the xG battle in the first leg, losing it 2.47 to 3.05 in their draw 2-2 in the second; although the match situation allowed Rangers to sit back with their two-goal aggregate lead.

The Infogol analysists will tell you; Rangers advanced past Dortmund through skill, not luck.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

There is a reason why Rangers are the odds-on favourites in this tie.

Red Star Belgrade only just topped their group containing Braga, Midjtylland and Ludogorets Razgrad, scoring six times across six fixtures.

Though Red Star may have been seeded in the last 16 draw, a quick look at Twitter will tell you that most Gers fans were happy with this match-up. Their opponents' recent record is not exactly world-beating. This is the first time the 1991 European champions have reached the final 16 of a European competition this millennium.

Even so, Red Star will travel to Scotland full of confidence. They have won six of their last seven games including an Eternal Derby success over Serbian league leaders Partizan Belgrade in recent weeks.

Join the Sporting Life football facebook page for more videos, analysis and stats

Back Rangers' defence

It could be a long evening for Red Star’s defence who have kept one clean sheet away from home in Europe this season.

The visitors may have scored in each of their past four matches but I’m hesitant to compare the Serbian league to Europe’s second tier competition.

I encourage punters to back RANGERS TO WIN TO NIL at an appealing 19/10 in front of what’s likely to be a boisterous Ibrox crowd.

The hosts, having not conceded in 194 minutes of football, have kept four clean sheets in their eight home Europa League games this season - including play-off matches.

Though Red Star may have scored one goal in each of their past three UEL matches, I believe Rangers should be a step up compared to Braga, Midtjylland and Ludogorets Razgrad.

Rangers v Red Star best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Rangers to win to nil at 19/10 (Unibet, Bet Victor)

Score prediction: Rangers 2-0 Red Star (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1630 GMT (08/03/22)

Rodgers and Soyuncu
ALSO READ: Our preview of Leicester v Rennes in the Europa Conference League

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS