After a profitable weekend, Joe Rindl has a best bet and preview for Rangers' Europa League last 16 tie with Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

Football betting tips: Europa League 1pt Rangers to win to nil at 19/10 (Unibet, Bet Victor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Rangers must feel like they can beat anyone in Europe right now after their famous victory over Europa League favourites and German giants Borussia Dortmund 6-4 on aggregate in the round of 32. The Ibrox side are odds-on favourites at home against Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade, with supporters hoping for a big win to ease the pressure off their away leg in Eastern Europe next week. Domestically, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men overcame a stubborn Aberdeen defence at the weekend to record their second consecutive 1-0 win. The Gers are unbeaten since losing 3-0 to Celtic in the Old Firm derby at the start of February, a run of six wins and three draws.

Performances from time to time have been lacking, but on the big occasions the Scottish champions have a fine recent track record. Against Dortmund they won the xG battle in the first leg, losing it 2.47 to 3.05 in their draw 2-2 in the second; although the match situation allowed Rangers to sit back with their two-goal aggregate lead. The Infogol analysists will tell you; Rangers advanced past Dortmund through skill, not luck.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

There is a reason why Rangers are the odds-on favourites in this tie. Red Star Belgrade only just topped their group containing Braga, Midjtylland and Ludogorets Razgrad, scoring six times across six fixtures. Though Red Star may have been seeded in the last 16 draw, a quick look at Twitter will tell you that most Gers fans were happy with this match-up. Their opponents' recent record is not exactly world-beating. This is the first time the 1991 European champions have reached the final 16 of a European competition this millennium. Even so, Red Star will travel to Scotland full of confidence. They have won six of their last seven games including an Eternal Derby success over Serbian league leaders Partizan Belgrade in recent weeks.

Back Rangers' defence It could be a long evening for Red Star’s defence who have kept one clean sheet away from home in Europe this season. The visitors may have scored in each of their past four matches but I’m hesitant to compare the Serbian league to Europe’s second tier competition. I encourage punters to back RANGERS TO WIN TO NIL at an appealing 19/10 in front of what’s likely to be a boisterous Ibrox crowd. CLICK TO BACK Rangers to win to nil with Sky Bet The hosts, having not conceded in 194 minutes of football, have kept four clean sheets in their eight home Europa League games this season - including play-off matches. Though Red Star may have scored one goal in each of their past three UEL matches, I believe Rangers should be a step up compared to Braga, Midtjylland and Ludogorets Razgrad.

Rangers v Red Star best bets and score prediction 1pt Rangers to win to nil at 19/10 (Unibet, Bet Victor) Score prediction: Rangers 2-0 Red Star (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1630 GMT (08/03/22)