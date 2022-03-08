West Ham's European journey is still ongoing, but they face the tough task of having to overcome Sevilla in the round of 16. Jake Osgathorpe previews the first leg.

Sevilla are arguably one of the toughest draws West Ham could have asked for in the round of 16 of the Europa League. The Spanish side have an excellent pedigree in this competition, winning the tournament six times, including three on the spin from 2014 to 2016 and most recently in the 2019/20 season when dropping from the Champions League - as they have done this season. Julen Lopetegui's side currently sit second in La Liga behind Real Madrid, some seven points clear of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, and welcome West Ham to a place where they have lost just once this term in all competitions (16 games).

West Ham have a huge job on their hands to come away from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan with a result, especially given how strong Sevilla have been defensively in front of their own fans. They have allowed just 1.09 xGA per home game in La Liga this term, while their three Champions League matches saw them concede a total of 1.92 non-pen xGA per home game. Sevilla really are a side who are more than the sum of their parts, they don't have many, if any, flashy stars, they are just a brilliant, well-drilled team. Everyone knows their role and responsibilities, are willing to work hard out of possession and still offer plenty of quality when in it. They are dangerous.

The same could be said about West Ham, really. David Moyes has his side performing above themselves to even be in this position, and there were signs that after a blip in attack they were back on track when pushing Liverpool close at Anfield last weekend. It could be argued that the Hammers will have better individuals on the pitch than Sevilla come Thursday night, but my belief is that the hosts are the better TEAM and have the better manager in the dugout. Not only that, but Sevilla also have much more experience at this level, so won't be overawed by the occasion, where West Ham could well be. Factor in, perhaps, the need for the hosts to win this first leg and take a lead to London, and the price for a SEVILLA WIN appeals. CLICK HERE to back Sevilla to win with Sky Bet We know West Ham can offer a real threat in attack, but question marks remain about a defence that has allowed 1.45 xGA per game in the Premier League this season.

Sevilla v West Ham best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Sevilla to win at 11/10 (General) Score prediction: Sevilla 1-0 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1130 GMT (08/03/22)