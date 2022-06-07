Scotland look to bounce back from World Cup woe against Armenia. Liam Kelly previews the Nations League game, picking out a best bet.

Scotland have had a week to come to terms with the disappointment of losing to Ukraine in the World Cup play-off, but it might sting for some time considering the performance put forward. Steve Clarke's side were clearly second best, opened up time and time again by a superior team that went on to rather unfortunately lose against Wales.

Back to Nations League action, Armenia represent a much easier assignment than the prospect of Ukraine. The match odds market certainly agrees, with the hosts a heavy odds-on shot. In truth, the seven day rest between games has given Clarke an opportunity to refocus efforts and attempt to return to previous form. After all, Scotland won their last six World Cup qualifiers, before two solid draws in friendly matches against Poland and Austria in March stretched an unbeaten run to eight.

Five of the six World Cup qualifying victories came with a clean sheet and SCOTLAND TO WIN TO NIL is the selection for this match-up at even money. CLICK HERE to back Scotland to win to nil with Sky Bet Armenia may have beaten the Republic of Ireland on Saturday but that was a rare win for a nation that often struggles to score goals. They scored just nine times in 10 games despite being in one of the weaker World Cup qualifying groups (Germany, North Macedonia, Romania, Iceland and Liechtenstein). Confidence could well be low in the Scotland camp, and an emphatic win is not exactly expected of Clarke's men. They have to be solid at the back as a consequence. Scotland are worth backing to return to form and win with a clean sheet, though.

Scotland v Armenia best bets and score prediction 1pt Scotland to win to nil at Evens (BetVictor) Score prediction: Scotland 2-0 Armenia (Sky Bet odds: 9/2) Odds correct at 1130 BST (07/06/22)

