After Wales realised their World Cup dream on Sunday, they face the Netherlands in their first Nations League game of the campaign. Liam Kelly previews the game and selects a best bet.

Wales will still be in a partying mood following their narrow 1-0 win over Ukraine, a victory that vaulted them into their first World Cup since 1958. It was a slog for the Dragons on Sunday, however, digging deep to hold off a Ukraine side that created plenty of chances in Cardiff, having Wayne Hennessy to thank for keeping their sheet clean.

A Nations League game against the Netherlands is hardly something that will bring Wales back to earth, especially as the fixture comes just three days after their historic feat, so there is some uncertainty as to how strong a team the hosts will field. Betting markets suggest it shouldn't matter, which is justifiable when considering the opposition. The Netherlands were merciless in the attacking third against Belgium at the weekend, routing their rivals by four goals to nil in their competition opener. Oranje are still unbeaten since a surprise round of 16 exit from EURO 2020, a tournament they looked sure to do well in before being ousted by the Czech Republic, dominating a group containing Austria, Ukraine and North Macedonia.

Louis van Gaal's side have scored 29 goals across the 10 matches following that exit, displaying a devastating attacking threat. They've not been infallible at the back, however, conceding at least once in four of their last five fixtures. As a result, it is NETHERLANDS TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH that makes appeal from a betting perspective. CLICK HERE to back Netherlands to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet Available widely at 13/8, Netherlands are taken to claim all three points in another entertaining game involving the Oranje. Wales should make changes to the team that made a dream come to for so many on Sunday. Although their second-string performed well in Poland last week, they were still beaten 2-1, and the Netherlands pose a much tougher test despite playing in Cardiff Of course, Van Gaal may ring the changes too, but the visitors have better strength in depth to deal with that.

