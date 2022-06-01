Scotland’s 2022 World Cup hopes ended in devastating fashion after a 3-1 defeat by Ukraine in their play-off semi-final at an emotionally-charged Hampden Park.

Worldwide attention was on the game due to Russia’s invasion of their neighbours in February but when the focus turned to football it was Ukraine who were the more accomplished. Scotland’s 39-year-old keeper Craig Gordon kept the visitors at bay only until the 33rd minute when skipper Andriy Yarmolenko deservedly put the visitors ahead and Roman Yaremchuk doubled that lead with a header three minutes after the break. Midfielder Callum McGregor pulled a goal back in the 79th minute as Steve Clarke’s men rallied but it was too little too late and Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk drove in a breakaway third in added time to book a place against Wales in the play-off final in Cardiff on Sunday. After their first defeat in nine games, Clarke’s squad now has to regroup and somehow get ready for the Nations League opener against Armenia at Hampden Park next week. The night had promised Scotland so much. Clarke gave 19-year-old Bologna defender Aaron Hickey his first competitive start at right wing-back with Liam Cooper beside Scott McTominay and Grant Hanley in a back three and Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes the main strikers.

Scotland qualified for the World Cup six times in seven attempts between 1974 & 1998.



There will be 28 years between their last and next games should they qualify for Canada, Mexico & USA.



❌ 2002

❌ 2006

❌ 2010

❌ 2014

❌ 2018

❌ 2022

🔜? 2026 pic.twitter.com/ouj1xroI8L — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) June 1, 2022

Ukraine, backed by around 3,500 fans, started with six players who have not played a competitive game in 2022. The visitors’ domestic league halted for a winter break in December and never resumed after Russia’s invasion. The starting line-up also included Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City and Yarmolenko, who is set to leave West Ham. Ukraine’s national anthem was roundly applauded by the Tartan Army who then belted out Flower of Scotland before the long-awaited game got going, if rather nervously. Veteran Gordon had to be at his best. The Hearts keeper, who had played in the 2007 win over Ukraine, had to tip over Viktor Tsygankov’s first-time drive from 16 yards, with the corner coming to nothing. Gordon’s save on 17 minutes from Yarmolenko was better, terrific in fact, grabbing the ball at the second attempt a yard from the line after blocking the attacker’s first attempt from point blank range.