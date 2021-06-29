Sporting Life
Former Austria international Markus Schopp has been appointed the new Barnsley head coach
Former Austria international Markus Schopp has been appointed the new Barnsley head coach

Sky Bet Championship: Markus Schopp named new Barnsley head coach

By Sporting Life
14:38 · TUE June 29, 2021

Barnsley have appointed Austrian Markus Schopp as the club’s new head coach.

Schopp has signed a three-year deal and replaces Valerien Ismael, who has taken over at West Brom after guiding the Tykes to an impressive fifth-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

The Austrian, who was capped 56 times and played at the 1998 World Cup, heads to Oakwell following a successful spell at TSV Hartberg.

“It’s great to come to a country where football is so big, so traditional, especially in South Yorkshire,” Schopp said on the Barnsley website.

“There are so many clubs and they are so famous and Barnsley, for me, is one of those teams.

“I will help Barnsley get to where they have been in the last year, I will do everything for that.

“I appreciate this opportunity a lot and I look forward to getting to work, meeting the team and coaching staff and seeing the supporters back in the stadium soon.”

Barnsley co-chairman Paul Conway added: “Markus has signed with Barnsley and will continue the growth of our football club.

“He has had a remarkable career as a player and has been phenomenal growing Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga on a small budget.”

Football Tips