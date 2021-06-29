Sky Bet Championship: Markus Schopp named new Barnsley head coach

Schopp has signed a three-year deal and replaces Valerien Ismael, who has taken over at West Brom after guiding the Tykes to an impressive fifth-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

The Austrian, who was capped 56 times and played at the 1998 World Cup, heads to Oakwell following a successful spell at TSV Hartberg.

“It’s great to come to a country where football is so big, so traditional, especially in South Yorkshire,” Schopp said on the Barnsley website.