Safety first Gareth Southgate has stopped England supporters dreaming

"You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

Ok, so I don't think it'll go to those extremes for Gareth Southgate, but Batman ally-turned-adversary Harvey Dent was pretty spot on when describing overstaying your welcome. In the immediate aftermath of England's bleak goalless draw with Slovenia, which followed a hard-fought win over Serbia and worrying performance against Denmark, Southgate felt the full fury of supporters' frustration, narrowly avoiding several empty cup missiles having made the brave choice to applaud the fans. What a sad story. From "Southgate you're the one...", to this.

Gareth Southgate orchestrates the crowd to a chorus of... come on you know the words!@England are into a #WorldCup semi-final! pic.twitter.com/Mjcmg39xii — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 8, 2018

“I understand it,” he said of the reaction. Sadly, I'm not sure he does. I was incredibly fortunate to be an England reporter at the very time Southgate arrived as manager, having a front row seat to watch the progress from a qualifying win over Malta all the way through to a heartbreaking World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia. One of the key aspects that set that run in 2018 apart was an unwillingness to be shackled by demons of the past. It was very clear being in the camp that the players, driven by the management, wanted to make a point of not caring about previous tournaments, talking about "making their own history". Now, Southgate is asking us all to acknowledge those past failures. Repeatedly. Asked to explain what's different about the environment compared to the three previous tournaments he's overseen, he said: “I think probably expectation. You know, we’ve made England over the last six or seven years fun again. "I think it has been enjoyable for the players and we’ve got to be very, very careful that it stays that way. "But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I’ve not seen any other team qualify and receive similar." Back at that World Cup in Russia there were certainly factors that helped build a feel-good factor - a stoppage-time winner from Harry Kane in the opening game against Tunisia and particularly weak opposition in Panama in the second match meaning England could romp to a 5-1 win. Those moments laid the foundations for the belief that, this time, it could be different. For all of us. It allowed England to battle through a slugfest against Colombia in the round of 16 by surviving a last-gasp equaliser and finally winning a penalty shootout, before delivering a front-foot, controlled performance to beat Sweden.

Harry Maguire became a cult figure for England fans at the 2018 World Cup

Since that semi-final loss in 2018 there has been no shortage of criticism sent Southgate's way, but this feels like the first time he has lost the understanding of why fans are getting so frustrated - it is not all about winning, it is about dreaming. Having entered the role with such low expectations following a bleak decade for the national team, the pressure to deliver a trophy has increased to what feels like a bursting point. It has made Southgate so focused on results he's forgotten what made 2018 different in the first place. "I’m asking the players to be fearless (so) I’m not going to back down from going over and thanking the fans, who were brilliant during the game," said Southgate. “For me, we only will succeed if we’re together. So, that energy is crucial for the team and it’s so important they stay with the team, however they feel towards me. “I get it." But you don't Gareth. It's hard to remember three less exciting England matches. Ask yourself, if they had all finished in 1-0 wins but played out exactly the same way would you feel any different? We topped the group remember. What more is there? That connection with supporters wasn't only built by genuine belief England would win the World Cup, but by providing hope, reasons for fans to dream, excitement. Memories. What is there worth remembering from Euro 2024 as an England fan?

Were the introductions of Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon signs that Gareth Southgate may be willing to trust youth?