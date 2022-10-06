Sporting Life
Ralph Hasenhuttl is under mounting pressure at Southampton
Ralph Hasenhuttl is under mounting pressure at Southampton

Sack race: Ralph Hasenhuttl odds crash sees firms suspend betting

By Sporting Life
14:40 · THU October 06, 2022

Some bookmakers have suspended betting on the next Premier League manager to leave, or sack race, market after speculation that Ralph Hasenhuttl was set to be sacked by Southampton.

It was reported by various outlets on Thursday, including the Daily Telegraph and The Sun, that the Saints were preparing to fire the Austrian this weekend.

BetVictor are one of very few firms to still be accepting wagers, with Hasenhuttl currently priced as the 2/5 favourite to be next to go.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper (7/2) is the only other manager shorter than 12/1.

It is the second time this season Hasenhuttl has quickly crashed into favouritism, with dissent reported among his squad following their 4-1 defeat by Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season.

Southampton, who face a daunting trip to Manchester City on Saturday, currently sit 16th in the Premier League table and just a point above relegation zone having won two of their opening eight matches.

Hasenhuttl, 55, replaced Mark Hughes as Saints boss in 2018 and has since guided the club to 16th, 11th and successive 15th-placed finishes.

FPL Gameweek 10 tips

Odds correct at 1420 BST (06/10/22)

