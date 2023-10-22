Sack race odds: Vincent Kompany overpriced as Burnley fail to adapt

Paul Heckingbottom remains the odds-on favourite in the Premier League sack race, but Andoni Iraola and Vincent Kompany's price pique greater interest - the latter's in particular.
Heckingbottom was trimmed slightly from 4/6 to 8/13 after an encouraging display by Sheffield United in their 2-1 defeat by Manchester United, a result which saw counterpart Erik ten Hag move in the opposite direction (11/2 to 7/1).
The Blades are bottom of the Premier League table with just one point from their opening nine fixtures.
But it still feels unlikely he will be the first departure since Julen Lopetegui left Wolves on the eve of the season, especially given the head-to-head taking place this coming Saturday.
Of which Bournemouth are one half.
Along with Sheffield United, the Cherries are the only other club yet to win this season, and their 2-1 home defeat by former manager Gary O'Neil's Wolves was a cruel one for his successor.
Iraola's men led at the break only to concede and then have Lewis Cook sent off inside the first nine minutes of the second period before Sasa Kalajdzic struck an 88th-minute winner for the visitors.
And yet, the Spaniard - whose price was slashed from 14s a fortnight ago - only saw a small move from 2s to 7/4.
Completing the bottom three are Burnley, who travel to Bournemouth next weekend. Eek.
Their 3-0 defeat at Brentford was worryingly familiar to the other six losses they have suffered this term, with defensive frailties exposed during a first half in which the home side registered 15 attempts on goal.
The Clarets have now conceded 23 goals in just nine fixtures this season, while Connor Roberts' late sending-off was their third red card of the campaign.
If that wasn't bad enough, their record of seven defeats from their opening nine league games is the club's worst start for 135 years - since 1888.
"Our performance was not up to Premier League standards," said Kompany, who remains 12/1 to be the next manager to leave his post.
“We’ve had injuries and it’s been that type of start to the season for us.
“But in the end I want to bring it back to what the essential is, you lose this game – and we all knew being in the Premier League for the promoted teams, it’s always going to be tough – but the next game can be different."
It might need to be Vinnie.
