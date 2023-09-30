Sack race odds: Andoni Iraola, Erik ten Hag and Vincent Kompany continue tough runs

Paul Heckingbottom remains the heavy odds-on favourite in the Premier League sack race but Erik ten Hag, Vincent Kompany and Andoni Iraola were the bosses of greatest interest in the next manager to leave market this weekend.

A home defeat by Crystal Palace meant Manchester United have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season, sitting 10th in the table on nine points after seven games having already lost on four occasions. Ten Hag, whose side were also beaten by Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League group game, is struggling with a number of injury problems, as well as off-field issues with multiple players. Like the Dutchman, Kompany was cut in from 16 to 12/1 following another defeat for Burnley. Their 2-0 loss at Newcastle leaves them with just a point from their opening six matches heading into a crunch midweek encounter at Luton, who won their first game of the campaign at Everton on Saturday.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave odds (via Sky Bet) Paul Heckingbottom - 4/11

Sean Dyche - 7/1

Gary O'Neil - 9/1

Erik ten Hag - 12/1

Vincent Kompany - 12/1

Andoni Iraola - 14/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 14/1 Odds correct at 1630 BST (1/10/23)

Favs remain the same

Fellow newly-promoted side Sheffield United also have just the one point after following up their 8-0 home thrashing by Newcastle with a 2-0 defeat at West Ham, unsurprisingly meaning Heckingbottom remains heavy favourite. Perhaps surprisingly Sean Dyche, was only marginally cut in from 8/1 to 7s despite their disappointing home defeat by Luton.

Iraola overpriced?