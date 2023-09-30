Sack race odds: Andoni Iraola, Erik ten Hag and Vincent Kompany continue tough runs

Paul Heckingbottom remains the heavy odds-on favourite in the Premier League sack race but Erik ten Hag, Vincent Kompany and Andoni Iraola were the bosses of greatest interest in the next manager to leave market this weekend.
A home defeat by Crystal Palace meant Manchester United have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season, sitting 10th in the table on nine points after seven games having already lost on four occasions.
Ten Hag, whose side were also beaten by Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League group game, is struggling with a number of injury problems, as well as off-field issues with multiple players.
Like the Dutchman, Kompany was cut in from 16 to 12/1 following another defeat for Burnley.
Their 2-0 loss at Newcastle leaves them with just a point from their opening six matches heading into a crunch midweek encounter at Luton, who won their first game of the campaign at Everton on Saturday.
Odds correct at 1630 BST (1/10/23)
Fellow newly-promoted side Sheffield United also have just the one point after following up their 8-0 home thrashing by Newcastle with a 2-0 defeat at West Ham, unsurprisingly meaning Heckingbottom remains heavy favourite.
Perhaps surprisingly Sean Dyche, was only marginally cut in from 8/1 to 7s despite their disappointing home defeat by Luton.
The final game before the international break for Dyche and Everton sees them host Bournemouth, whose own manager could be an outlier in the market.
Iraola remains winless in seven games since replacing Gary O'Neil in the summer, with three draws and four defeats leaving the Cherries 18th.
Their latest defeat saw them thrashed 4-0 at home by Arsenal but despite that, the Spaniard started and ended the weekend at 14/1 in the sack race.
Their next three fixtures see them travel to Everton, before welcoming Wolves and former boss O'Neil after the international break, followed by Kompany's Burnley.
Things then get very tough for Iraola's men as they start November with an away game against Manchester City and home contest with Newcastle.
