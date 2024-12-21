Sack race odds: Pep Guardiola 5/1 to be next Premier League manager to leave

It means Guardiola is no longer second-favourite but at 5/1 he's the shortest price he's been to leave City mid-season, his side's title hopes in tatters with Liverpool both nine points ahead and with two games in hand.

Dyche is 5/2 from 10/1 at the beginning of the week while Guardiola is in two points after City were outplayed at Villa Park, where Phil Foden's stoppage-time goal made for a more respectable scoreline.

That's following the move for Sean Dyche after the Friedkin Group's takeover of Everton was confirmed, leading to speculation that Dyche could be heading for the exit door.

Guardiola is both shorter in the betting yet lower down the list of names than he was prior to Saturday's latest loss , City's sixth in eight Premier League games.

After the match, Guardiola refused to point the finger at individual players, instead focusing on the pride his squad showed in the face of another difficult afternoon.

He said: "Thanks to some players today, the pride they showed on the pitch again.

"It happens since three months ago, nothing has changed. I have to deal with that. This is not an easy place to come, last season in the Premier League we didn’t win here.

"I take the positive things from here, reflect and the same with the players. What I see them doing before and after, how they behave and I feel pride, thinking let’s go, onto the next one.

"It’s over, this is one, we will recover, see how many players can play the next game against Everton and try to do it.

"I never point in nine years and never will point at players, it will be easy for me to say that and completely wrong because they play, when I said drop in the second half, we dropped as a team. We were not like the first half.

"Not for any particular player. I’ll never say this, they tried, and they want to do it and have to find a solution and balance to create more chances and score goals and not concede."

City host Everton on Boxing Day in a game which is sure to go some way to defining the latest market, where Julen Lopetegui has drifted out to 8/11 from 2/5. His West Ham side drew 1-1 with Brighton and face Southampton next.