Sack race odds: Graham Potter favourite as West Ham consider change

Graham Potter has plunged into 1/5 favouritism in the next Premier League manager to leave sack race market after widespread speculation that West Ham are considering replacing him.
The 50-year-old was already under enormous pressure, edging from 9/4 to 4/7 favourite over the course of last week, having struggled throughout his eight-month spell in charge. Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace may prove to have been the final straw.
Potter, who replaced Julen Lopetegui in January after the Spaniard's own failed spell in charge, has won just six of his 25 games as manager.
The former Brighton and Chelsea boss had spoken in the summer of this season being a fresh start, but on top of continued poor results, supporters have made their unhappiness with the club's owners clear by protesting at matches, demonstrating vehemently on Saturday.
West Ham have lost all three of their home matches this season, all of them London derbies, conceding 10 goals in the process.
They are second-bottom of the Premier League, with only pointless Wolves below them.
They travel to Molineux at the weekend for what already feels like an enormous fixture, regardless of who is Irons boss.
Unsurprisingly, Nuno Espirito Santo is being heavily linked with the role after he was sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this month.
Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via BetVictor)
- Graham Potter - 1/5
- Ruben Amorim - 8/1
- Vitor Pereira - 12/1
- Unai Emery - 25/1
- 33/1 bar
Odds correct at 0725 BST (15/9/25)
