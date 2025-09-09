Nottingham Forest sack Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach

Nuno last month took the unusual step of publicly confirming a breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelis Marinakis.

The Portuguese manager, 51, led Forest to their highest finish in 30 years last season, with seventh place enough to qualify for them for the Europa League. He only signed a new three-year contract in June.

His departure ends a 21-month spell in charge having replaced Steve Cooper in December 2023, going on to guide the club to safety.

Former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is the current bookies' favourite to replace him.

"Nottingham Forest football club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach," read a club statement.

"The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club.

"As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey."

Forest are currently 10th with four points from three games, and lost their most recent match 3-0 at home against West Ham.

They face Arsenal at 12:30 on Saturday.