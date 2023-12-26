Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag fav, Eddie Howe cut further

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag remains the 6/4 sack race favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave market despite Manchester United's 3-2 comeback win on Boxing Day.
United headed into their meeting with Villa having lost four of their previous six league games, but amid some optimism for the first time in a while after the confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group's 25% purchase of the club.
With that however, will come a natural further pressure on ten Hag's position as manager as the new stakeholders seek to review every aspect of the club, and at 2-0 down after half an hour of their meeting with Aston Villa, many would have felt that the Dutchman was under serious threat.
But he's now odds-against from odds-on in places after a brace from Alejandro Garnacho followed by Rasmus Hojlund's first Premier League goal saw United land 16/1 in-play odds and secure an important win to climb to sixth in the Premier League table.
Odds correct at 2245 GMT (26/12/23)
Meanwhile, Eddie Howe was cut from 9/1 to 6s after Newcastle lost for a fourth time in five league matches, this time beaten 3-1 at home by Nottingham Forest.
It left the Magpies in eighth, five points adrift of the top five having played twice more than Manchester City and rounded off a pretty miserable end to 2023 for the club after they also surrendered a lead in their final Champions League game against AC Milan to finish bottom of Group F.
Howe has gradually shortened from 16/1 since Newcastle were drawn in that so-called 'group of death' and amid a packed schedule and lengthy injury list, after a period of constant progress, the patience of both their fans and owners could now be tested for the first time since the club's Saudi takeover.
Their next three Premier League games are against current members of the top five, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa, and during the same period they face a trip to local rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup.
Tuesday's other mover was Vincent Kompany, now 4/1 following Burnley's defeat to Liverpool, while the other two managers prominent in the betting meet on Wednesday when Chelsea host Crystal Palace.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.