Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag fav, Eddie Howe cut further

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag remains the 6/4 sack race favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave market despite Manchester United's 3-2 comeback win on Boxing Day.

United headed into their meeting with Villa having lost four of their previous six league games, but amid some optimism for the first time in a while after the confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group's 25% purchase of the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes Man Utd deal With that however, will come a natural further pressure on ten Hag's position as manager as the new stakeholders seek to review every aspect of the club, and at 2-0 down after half an hour of their meeting with Aston Villa, many would have felt that the Dutchman was under serious threat. But he's now odds-against from odds-on in places after a brace from Alejandro Garnacho followed by Rasmus Hojlund's first Premier League goal saw United land 16/1 in-play odds and secure an important win to climb to sixth in the Premier League table.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet) Erik ten Hag - 6/4

Roy Hodgson - 4/1

Vincent Kompany - 5/1

Eddie Howe - 6/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 12/1

16/1 bar Odds correct at 2245 GMT (26/12/23)