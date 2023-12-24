Sporting Life
Sir JIm Ratcliffe

Man Utd: Sir Jim Ratcliffe agrees deal to buy 25 per cent stake

By Sporting Life
16:13 · SUN December 24, 2023

Ineos Group chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United and inject around £236million into the club, the Red Devils have announced.

Ineos, who will assume delegated responsibility for the club’s football operations, and United have entered an agreement under which he will acquire 25 per cent of the Class B shares held by the Glazer family and up to 25 per cent of the Class A shares while investing 300 million US dollars (£236.7million) into its infrastructure.

A club statement said: “Manchester United announces that it has entered into an agreement under which chairman of Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will acquire 25 per cent of Manchester United’s Class B shares and up to 25 per cent of Manchester United’s Class A shares and provide an additional 300 million intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford.

“As part of the transaction, Ineos has accepted a request by the board to be delegated responsibility for the management of the club’s football operations. This will include all aspects of the men’s and women’s football operations and academies, alongside two seats on the Manchester United PLC board and the Manchester United Football Club boards.”

