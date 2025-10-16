Sack race odds: Ange Postecoglou out Sean Dyche in at Nottingham Forest?

Ange Postecoglou is now as short as 1/6 in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market with reports that Nottingham Forest are sounding out Sean Dyche as a potential replacement.
Postecoglou has failed to win any his opening seven matches in charge and Forest sit fourth bottom of the table ahead of Saturday's home game with Chelsea.
Given his very different style of play the former Tottenham boss was a surprise choice to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, who despite a very successful spell was sacked after a public falling out with the club's hierarchy.
A move for Dyche, who is currently out of work after leaving Everton in the latter part of last season, would represent a return to the more conservative, defence first type of football that took Forest to within a game of reaching both the Champions League and FA Cup final last season.
Thus far Postecoglou's tenure could hardly have been more of a disaster.
Two draws and five defeats, with only one point from four league matches, only tells half the story.
They have conceded 15 goals and scored only seven, been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship club Swansea and lost at home to Danish minnows Midtjylland in the Europa League, a match that saw Forest fans chant "you're getting sacked in the morning" at their own manager.
After hosting Chelsea they welcome Portuguese top-flight leaders Porto in midweek, a team who have won seven of eight matches in the league this season and conceded just one goal. A trip to in-form Bournemouth follows three days later.
There have been some reports linking Forest with a possible move for Graham Potter should they decide to call time on Postecoglou's tenure, but that feels unlikely given the struggles of the former Brighton manager's most recent spell at West Ham.
Potter himself is being strongly linked with the current Sweden head coach vacancy after they sacked ex-Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson in midweek.
In an interview with Swedish media Potter, who rose to prominence during a seven-year spell with Swedish club Ostersunds and is currently spending time at his home there, described it as "a fantastic job" and "a fantastic opportunity for me."
