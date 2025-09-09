Nottingham Forest: Ange Postecoglou set to replace Nuno as manager

Betting has been suspended on Ange Postecoglou being appointed the new Nottingham Forest manager after it was widely reported he will replace Nuno Espirito Santo as boss.

Nuno was sacked late on Monday night, just three games into the Premier League season. The Portuguese manager, 51, led Forest to their highest finish in 30 years last season, with seventh place enough to qualify them for the Europa League. He only signed a new three-year contract in June but after a breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelis Marinakis is now set to be replaced by another another coach who made history with his club last term.