Nottingham Forest: Ange Postecoglou set to replace Nuno as manager

Betting has been suspended on Ange Postecoglou being appointed the new Nottingham Forest manager after it was widely reported he will replace Nuno Espirito Santo as boss.
Nuno was sacked late on Monday night, just three games into the Premier League season.
The Portuguese manager, 51, led Forest to their highest finish in 30 years last season, with seventh place enough to qualify them for the Europa League.
He only signed a new three-year contract in June but after a breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelis Marinakis is now set to be replaced by another another coach who made history with his club last term.
Postecoglou was sacked by Spurs following a season that saw him end the club's 17-year trophy drought by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final and qualify for the Champions League as a result.
But having also presided over a 17th-placed league finish, the club's worst since 1977, he was shown the door in the favour of Thomas Frank.
Forest are currently 10th with four points from three games and should Postecoglou arrive as expected his first game in charge will be away to Arsenal at 12:30 on Saturday.
