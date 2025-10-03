Sack race odds: Ange Postecoglou favourite as Nottingham Forest fans taunt manager

Ange Postecoglou has plunged into even money favouritism in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market after his own fans chanted "you're getting sacked in the morning" during Nottingham Forest's Europa League defeat by Midtjylland.
The 3-2 loss against the Danish minnows means Postecoglou has failed to win any of his opening six games - the first permanent Forest boss to do so for 100 years.
Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this month, and it surprised many that former Spurs boss Postecoglou was chosen to replace him given their vastly different styles of football.
Thus far the Australian has struggled to get his squad to adapt, losing four and drawing two of his matches in charge.
Forest were beaten at home by newly-promoted Sunderland last weekend, a result which had followed conceding a late equaliser away to Real Betis in their Europa League opener. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship club Swansea last month via two stoppage-time goals.
Postecoglou's side sit a place and a point above the Premier League relegation zone heading into their final fixture before the international break, a trip to Newcastle on Sunday.
It is quite the drop-off for a team who battled for Champions League qualification up to the final day of last season and also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via BetVictor)
- Ange Postecoglou - evens
- Ruben Amorim - 6/4
- Unai Emery - 10/1
- Enzo Maresca - 10/1
- Keith Andrews - 10/1
- Daniel Farke - 14/1
- Vitor Pereira - 16/1
- Scott Parker - 25/1
- 33/1 bar
Odds correct at 0830 BST (3/10/25)
