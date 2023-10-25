Sack race odds: Andoni Iraola odds-on ahead of Bournemouth v Burnley

Andoni Iraola is the odds-on favourite in the Premier League sack race ahead of a crunch encounter with Vincent Kompany's Burnley on Saturday.
The Bournemouth boss replaced Paul Heckingbottom at the top of the market despite Sheffield United sitting bottom with one point after nine games.
Along with the Blades, Iraola's side are the only other club yet to win this season, and their was a serious reaction in the market following a home defeat by former manager Gary O'Neil's Wolves on Saturday - albeit a delayed one.
The Spaniard - who was 14/1 just a fortnight ago - initially only saw a small move from 2s to 7/4, but with this weekend's head-to-head against fellow strugglers Burnley, it is unsurprising he has been cut into odds-on favouritism.
Odds correct at 1230 BST (25/10/23)
Alongside Bournemouth and the Blades, Kompany's men complete the bottom three ahead of their trip to Dorset.
Their start to the season hasn't been pretty, either, with their only win coming over Luton.
The Clarets have conceded 23 goals, had three players sent off and their seven defeats from nine league fixtures is the club's worst start since 1888.
