Sack race: Ange Postecoglou odds-on favourite as Nottingham Forest pressure mounts

Ange Postecoglou is now the heavy odds-on favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market following a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle that left him winless in his opening seven Nottingham Forest matches.

Needing a result after his own fans chanted "you're getting sacked in the morning" during Thursday's Europa League defeat by Midtjylland, Forest were swept aside at St James' to leave them fourth bottom of the table going into the international break. Postecoglou has said he now "expects" to have talks with owner Evangelos Marinakis this week.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via BetVictor) Ange Postecoglou - 2/5

Ruben Amorim - 3/1

Daniel Farke - 16/1

20/1 bar Odds correct at 0920 BST (6/10/25)