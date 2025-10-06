Sack race: Ange Postecoglou odds-on favourite as Nottingham Forest pressure mounts

Ange Postecoglou is now the heavy odds-on favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market following a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle that left him winless in his opening seven Nottingham Forest matches.
Needing a result after his own fans chanted "you're getting sacked in the morning" during Thursday's Europa League defeat by Midtjylland, Forest were swept aside at St James' to leave them fourth bottom of the table going into the international break.
Postecoglou has said he now "expects" to have talks with owner Evangelos Marinakis this week.
Despite a season that saw Forest battle for Champions League qualification up to the final day, and also reach an FA Cup semi-final, Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked earlier this month following a very public fallout with the club's hierarchy.
It surprised many that former Spurs boss Postecoglou was chosen to replace him given their vastly different styles of football, and so far it has been a disaster.
As well as sitting a place and a point above the Premier League relegation zone, they have also taken just a point from their opening two Europa League fixtures and been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship club Swansea.
Their next fixture is at home to Chelsea on October 18, followed by a Europa League tie with Porto at the City Ground five days later.
