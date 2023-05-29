Manchester United legend Roy Keane was fiercely critical of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following Everton’s Premier League defeat by Manchester City.
The 29-year-old appeared to be spared criticism for Ilkay Gundogan stunning opener but having failed to keep out an Erling Haaland header late in the first half before also being well beaten by a Gundogan’s free-kick after the break, Keane let rip.
Keane, who has questioned Pickford’s credentials in the past, disagreed with fellow pundit Micah Richards’ opinion of Gareth Southgate’s number one.
He told Sky Sports: “Pickford, for the goal…my goodness. He looks so small in there. There’s no spring, he’s not anticipating.
“Micah said before the game he’s a top goalkeeper. He’s not.”
Pickford has been linked with a move to Manchester United as well as several other top-flight clubs.
He could be available for a cut-price deal should Everton fail to avoid the drop.
Sean Dyche's side currently sit a point and a place above the relegation zone with two games to play.
