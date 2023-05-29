Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Jordan Pickford felt Roy Keane's wrath on Sunday
Jordan Pickford felt Roy Keane's wrath on Sunday

Roy Keane claims Jordan Pickford 'not a top goalkeeper' amid transfer speculation

By Sporting Life
18:52 · SUN May 14, 2023

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was fiercely critical of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following Everton’s Premier League defeat by Manchester City.

The 29-year-old appeared to be spared criticism for Ilkay Gundogan stunning opener but having failed to keep out an Erling Haaland header late in the first half before also being well beaten by a Gundogan’s free-kick after the break, Keane let rip.

Keane, who has questioned Pickford’s credentials in the past, disagreed with fellow pundit Micah Richards’ opinion of Gareth Southgate’s number one.

He told Sky Sports: “Pickford, for the goal…my goodness. He looks so small in there. There’s no spring, he’s not anticipating.

“Micah said before the game he’s a top goalkeeper. He’s not.”

Jordan Pickford next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Tottenham - 11/4
  • West Ham - 7/1
  • Manchester Utd - 8/1
  • Brighton - 10/1
  • Crystal Palace - 16/1

Odds correct at 17:15 (14/05/23)

Pickford has been linked with a move to Manchester United as well as several other top-flight clubs.

He could be available for a cut-price deal should Everton fail to avoid the drop.

Sean Dyche's side currently sit a point and a place above the relegation zone with two games to play.

Pickford paper
ALSO READ: Is Pickford really 'a top keeper'?

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS