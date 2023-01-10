Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Jordan Pickford is in focus on Tuesday.

Jordan Pickford Age: 28

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Everton

Country: England Jordan Pickford has divided opinion over the last few years, but with news of contract issues at Everton, some big clubs are on alert. Would he be the right choice or should big teams swerve him? Playing in the team third bottom of the Premier League will generally mean you are a busier keeper than one playing in the third best team, but that plays into the narrative that Pickford is a good shot stopper. He faces and saves so many attempts that people sometimes overlook the ones he has let in, and the post-shot xG metric is a good measure for shot-stopping form (over the short-term) and shot-stopping ability (over the long-term). Post-shot xG, or psxG takes into account on-target attempts face, using variables such as accuracy, power, swerve and dip to generate a probability of any given shot being saved by the goalkeeper. Based on this metric, Pickford has performed slightly above average this season with a a psxG difference of +1.0. He's in decent enough form.

However, over the longer-term (ability), he is generally an average shot-stopper. Since signing for Everton in 2017, Pickford has underperformed his psxG by -4.8. He has been a model of consistency, not having one 'terrible' season nor one 'tremendous' season, roughly performing where we would expect for an average GK. To compare to Manchester United and Tottenham stoppers, David De Gea and Hugo Lloris, both have been roughly as consistent as Pickford but have had at least one 'tremendous' shot-stopping season that has been the difference between their team finishing in the top four and not. Pickford is yet to have such a season, but there is positive in being consistent at least. The Premier League benchmark in this metric is Alisson, who has overperformed his pxSG by an average of +3.3 per season in his five Premier League campaigns, consistently winning Liverpool games and points. One area Pickford excels is in his ability to make defensive actions outside of his penalty area, or in simple terms being the modern day 'sweeper keeper'. This season, he ranks only ninth in terms of defensive actions outside the box per 90 with 1.41, but that in itself is impressive given the fact Everton generally play fairly deep. In comparison, DDG ranks seventh worst at 0.88, and we know how important a goalkeeper with the ability to come off his line is to Erik ten Hag, so Pickford would be an improvement there.