Euro 2020: Tactical previews of round of 16 games including England v Germany

Alex Keble takes a tactical looks at the Euro 2020 round of 16 fixtures - including Belgium v Portugal and England v Germany.

Wales v Denmark: Open game for James, Bale, and Ramsey 17:00 BST, Saturday on BBC One

Johan Cruijff Arena - Amsterdam, Netherlands Denmark are another slightly unknown entity at this tournament so far given the disruptions they have suffered. But one thing we have learnt is that Kasper Hjulmand likes his team to play possession football, amassing 47% against Belgium, and within a 3-4-3 shape that desire to sit higher up the pitch might hand Wales the chance to catch them on the break. If the Danish back three is too wide and their wing-backs too advanced – something Wales will encourage in their low block – then Daniel James could be set away.

Kiefer Moore's strong performances tell us a direct approach from Wales will help get them up the pitch without sacrificing shape, while the combination between Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey – the latter making runs on the shoulder, the former clipping balls over the top – is a weapon that Denmark have not faced in this tournament. Nevertheless it is James on the right that should worry them the most; Belgium twice scored by counter-attacking down the right flank. The key battle in this match is between Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Denmark's best player so far from a more marauding role than the one he plays at Tottenham Hotspur, and Joe Allen. The 31-year-old may not prove to be the most effective screen in front of the defence, but if he comes out on top in his battle with Hojbjerg then Wales have a big chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

Belgium v Portugal: Ageing defence to be tested 20:00 BST, Sunday on ITV

La Cartuja Stadium - Seville, Spain Roberto Martinez’s Belgium have made a very strong start to Euro 2020, but it has to be said they really haven’t been tested yet. We have long known the Belgians have the firepower and star quality to flat-track bully weaker nations, but the tactical coherence, powerful central midfield, and quick line-breaking attacks of Portugal might just expose Martinez’s ageing back three. Jason Denayer, Toby Alderweireld, and Jan Vertonghen are clearly vulnerable. Fernando Santos’s decision to replace Bruno Fernandes with Renato Sanches for the France game was a good decision, giving Portugal a much firmer footing through central midfield, and the press-evader Sanches is an idea player for this game too.

Portugal's three-man midfield ought to have the dexterity to win the battle against Belgium's two, and with Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo sprinting forward in the transition that spells danger for a wide-open Belgium formation. Portugal, however, conceded six goals against France and Germany, showing their poor defensive organisation and the lack of speed in their own ageing back line. Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Eden Hazard certainly have the individual ability – and the speed of thought – to catch Portugal out. In other words, this should be a brilliant end-to-end game of football.

Croatia v Spain: Suffocating press to nullify midfield 17:00 BST, Monday on ITV

Slovakia were absolutely pummelled from start to finish by Spain and unfortunately it is likely that Croatia will face the same fate. Luis Enrique has created a brilliantly cohesive high-pressing system at Euro 2020 that ensures Spain swarm their opponents and, winning the back as soon as they lose it, keep them pinned in the attacking third until the goals start flying in. Their PPDA, a measure of pressing intensity based on the length of opposition passing sequences, is 5.62 – almost twice as low as any other nation still in the tournament. Croatia aren't a bad team, but they do not have the fitness, pace, or youth to cope with this sort of pressure. Their system is based predominantly on getting Luka Modric and Matteo Kovacic to dictate things from central midfield but both players will be camped deep inside their own half here, as will a front three that lacks the movement or speed to make runs in behind Spain's high line. Consequently the Croatians will be suffocated, worn down until falling to defeat.

England v Germany: Formation mirroring should help Three Lions 17:00 BST, Tuesday on BBC One

Wembley Stadium - London, England

England celebrate Raheem Sterling's goal against Czech Republic

Gareth Southgate is widely expected to switch to his 3-4-3 formation for this game as England's long preparation for the knockout stage begins. The dull football of the group games is essentially irrelevant to England's tactical approach here, which will be to mirror Germany's 3-4-3 and block them with conservative defensive attacks before hitting on the counter-attack. There is every reason to believe it will work. The only game in which Germany have been dangerous so far is the 4-2 win over Portugal in which left wing-back Robin Gosens was inexplicably left free over and over again. But the Germans' reliance on overloads in the wide areas could come unstuck against an England system with wing-backs that shut down this space; a possession-centric 3-4-3 rarely does well when match man-for-man by the more defensive team. England should be able to absorb pressure, building on an excellent defensive record so far. And their counters may prove lethal. Germany are porous between the lines and prone to serious mental fragility, hence why they have conceded five goals already this tournament. Joachim Low's side consistently leave spaces open on the outside of the back three, with France and Portugal cutting through far too easily; Southgate's forwards Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish can cause serious damage at Wembley, especially if Southgate makes the bold call of playing Bukayo Saka at right wing-back. Saka's ability to progress the ball from deep can be England's secret weapon on the break.