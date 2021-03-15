Premier League betting tips and advice: Tyler Roberts, struggling Spurs, superb Smith Rowe

Tom Carnduff has some betting pointers to take into the next round round of Premier League fixtures, including advice to back two emerging attacking players.

Tyler Roberts a value play for Leeds While many wouldn't have expected a 0-0 draw between Chelsea and Leeds, it will have been a welcome point for the newly-promoted side. It was only their third draw of the season. The game didn't bring goals but it did highlight a potential value option for Leeds' upcoming games. They take on Fulham and Sheffield United in their next two and Tyler Roberts' performance means he is well worth backing in the goals or assists market. He is now operating as an attacking midfielder but can step into the striker role too as that is his natural position.

Tyler Roberts' stats against Chelsea

CLICK HERE for Tyler Roberts' Infogol xG profile With top scorer Patrick Bamford forced off early through injury, Roberts played in both positions on Saturday in what was perhaps his best performance of the season. While he has picked up more cards than goal involvements across his last three appearances, with Leeds failing to find the net in any of those games, two contests against struggling sides should see Marcelo Bielsa's side find the scoresheet again. Leeds, who are remarkably 2/1 in the early pricing for the Friday night trip to Fulham, should view their next two games as chances to pick up points and get goals under their belt. Roberts will be decent prices in both the goal and assists market on each occasion. His current form suggests some form of goal involvement will come soon. Bamford and Raphinha are usually short prices, and popular picks, but Roberts can represent value, particularly if Leeds are priced as outsiders.

Tottenham worth opposing based on form Tottenham suffered defeat in the north London derby on Sunday and, while they recently pushed themselves back into top-four contention, they have been winning games that they were largely expected to. Spurs' recent form suggested a revival but their three-game winning run came by beating Burnley (15th), Crystal Palace (11th) and Fulham (18th). Any additional feel-good factor has come from playing inferior opponents in the Europa League.

CLICK HERE for Tottenham's Infogol xG profile Looking from December onwards, the best team they have beaten was Leeds in early January, who were 11th at the time of the fixture. Subsequent victories came against bottom two Sheffield United and West Brom. Spurs can beat teams in the bottom half, but struggle elsewhere. While Sunday takes them to an Aston Villa side who have been inconsistent recently, they sit ninth in the Premier League table and won their most recent home game against Arsenal. Villa are currently 2/1 outsiders with Sky Bet, but Tottenham simply haven't done enough to justify being favourites. It's also a price that could shorten. Villa may well go in favourites should Dean Smith hint that Jack Grealish is fit for the game, with the Villa captain believed to be nearing full fitness.

How good is Emile Smith Rowe? The arrival of Martin Odegaard suggested that Emile Smith Rowe would see his playing time significantly reduced at Arsenal but he started the north London derby victory over Tottenham and should retain his spot long-term given recent performances. First a word of caution. When backing an emerging, young attacking player like Smith Rowe, it's always worth checking the starting XI before committing to too much of a stake. It's especially the case at the moment as Mikel Arteta does tend to rotate in the attacking positions, so the last thing you want is to see money sitting on the bench, or even worse, wasted in a cameo substitute appearance. But if he does start, his assists price may provide serious value.

Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe shone against rivals Tottenham