UK prime minister Keir Starmer took special measures to allow pubs to open to cover Monday's 1am kick-off but they could be abandoned if Fifa goes through with its proposal to bring forward the kick-off by six hours.

That would mean the match begins at 7pm on Sunday night in England.

As for why that would happen, the latest weather forecast threatens thunderstorms and heavy rain later in the day.

According to the BBC, Fifa is yet to confirm the move, one its regulations allows for, and says discussions are ongoing.

There was some concern reported among the England camp, mainly around how a significant shift might affect supporters in Mexico.

Players responded with a mixture of surprise and indifference, Marcus Rashford saying: "Obviously it’s not ideal but also it doesn't matter."