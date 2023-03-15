Manchester United head to Seville with one foot in the Europa League quarter-finals. James Cantrill previews their last-16 second leg against Real Betis, picking out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Europa League 2pt Manchester United to beat Real Betis at 21/20 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The last few weeks have been eventful for Manchester United. The Red Devils ended a six-year trophy drought, secured their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals, dished out a thumping and received one. Erik ten Hag's side are still fighting on two fronts for silverware, having already secured the Carabao Cup. Sunday's stalemate against Southampton ends any fleeting domestic title hopes, though, as it leaves Man Utd 16 points adrift of leaders Arsenal. The visitors will be sizing up Europe's subsidiary competition and they head to Spain with a three-goal cushion from the first leg. The bookies certainly fancy their chances of progressing, pricing them at 1/100 to be in the quarter-finals. It would take a minor miracle for Manuel Pellegrini’s side to overturn this deficit. Only one team in the competition's history has managed such a feat, Valencia in 2013/14 as they came from 3-0 down to beat Basel.

Casemiro was consoled by both sets of players following his red card for a mistimed tackle on Carlos Alcaraz at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Brazilian will miss the next four league games but his suspension does not carry into the Europa League and this should see him start at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. It is no secret but United are two entirely different entities with and without him. Offensively, Man Utd are not as potent with Casemiro in the engine room, averaging 1.4 goals per game when he plays compared to the 1.7 in his absence. Defensively, the former Real Madrid man drastically improves his side, though. United have conceded 1.1 goals per game with him, compared to the 1.7 they ship without him.

The Casemiro effect at Manchester United

With him in the side, they concede 10.2 shots per game - without him that figure rises to 16.2. Considering this, it will not be a surprise to see that United have 25 of the 15 games Casemiro has featured in yet 37% of the 11 games he has missed. Even with their comfortable advantage, I think it is worth siding with MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United to win with Sky Bet The only slight caveat is United’s recent away form. Ten Hag’s side have not travelled well recently, winning just two of their last six. The hosts have issues of their own, winless in three and only four wins over their last 12 games. Los Verdiblancos are also without Nebil Fekir, their chief creator. Unbeaten in their last four trips to Spain, I expect Ten Hag’s side to put this one to bed.

Real Betis v Manchester United best bet and score prediction Manchester United to beat Real Betis at 21/20 (General) Score prediction: Real Betis 0-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (15/03/23)