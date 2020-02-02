Tottenham v Man City predictions: Sky Sports Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks for Super Sunday game between Pep and Jose

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.
Charlie Nicholas
Where Arsenal have been in free-fall, Tottenham have been on a surge under Mauricio Pochettino. Will they use the money well? They did. They brought in players and used them well, eventually booking a place in the Champions League final.
That is long gone. They worked an amazing deal getting £16m for Christian Eriksen. I thought Inter Milan would wait until the summer. They have got out of jail with that, but you cannot get out of jail with the defence, even with Hugo Lloris back.
They are sapped of all energy and Eric Dier looks like he is running through treacle. Why have they brought a winger? They have it all wrong. I bet Jose Mourinho must be chuffed, because Jose does not play with wingers. When Chelsea had Arjen Robben and Damien Duff, it was Claudio Ranieri’s team. This is not a Jose signing. This is about business and bringing in some money.
Can Jose get them to the top four? I am not sure. Tottenham are not changing anything here.
Man City on the other hand, have been racking up some goals. Leroy Sane is back in training but Aymeric Laporte is back - what a massive boost that is. Raheem Sterling has been so quiet but he is ready to blow at some point, and he does like a London trip, so this could be the one for him.
Prediction: Tottenham 1-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)
Premier League preview
Matt Le Tissier
To be honest, Manchester City will probably be focusing all their efforts on the Champions League and the Carabao Cup final. For me, the Premier League will take a back seat. That is not to say they will not be dangerous. If Tottenham were to choose a time to play them, they would want to play them now as opposed to playing them when they were neck and neck with Liverpool. They got a draw with them away from home so will fancy their chances, but it will be a tricky game. Just because City are out of title race, it does not mean they will not still play.
I think Tottenham may go with a flat back four. They will have watched the Manchester derby the other night and think if Manchester United can beat them twice at the Etihad, they will fancy their chances of going with a back four as opposed to more defensively with a three. Jose Mourinho has the ability to park the bus, but I am not sure whether that would be the right tactic with the situation they are in.
I think Aymeric Laporte is one of the main reasons why City are out of the title race. It was such a blow to have missed such an amazing defender - to lose him for that period of time was the big body blow of the season. They will be delighted to have him back and we will see a far more composed City back line with him in and more clean sheets to come.
Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Phil Thompson
I think Jose Mourinho will set up exactly how he did against Liverpool. He does not have any shame in it and is adamant in what he wants. Tottenham will look to defend in their own half and hit on the counter-attacks, making life, if they can, difficult for Manchester City and staying in the game for a long period. They created good chances in the last 10-15 minutes against Liverpool. It is a Jose Mourinho blueprint when he knows the opposition is better than him and his team. He will set up to hopefully frustrate Man City, so it will be interesting.
Manchester City will know to be patient and try to get wide, depending on whether Tottenham play three or four at the back. Man City’s way of having two wide front men is effective - they play to stretch teams and get between the lines. Jose Mourinho will try to block that by defending deep. City have cultured players that can match this and play between the lines, creating havoc for the defences.
Aymeric Laporte being back is a major boost. You need to be careful not to overload him so that he picks up an injury from another area. He is younger and quicker than the other defenders. He is a better defender than John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. Even Fernandinho, how he has replied to the role has been great. Laporte is massive and it is no surprise that City have had problems at the back because of his absence.
Prediction: Tottenham 0-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)
