Premier League title race: Advantage Arteta

Premier League title race: Arsenal odds-on favourites after Man City's defeat at Tottenham

By Sporting Life
20:26 · SUN February 05, 2023

Arsenal are back to odds-on favourites in the Premier League title race following Man City's defeat at Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola's side were 4/5 in the market going into the match on Sunday in the wake of the Gunners' surprise 1-0 defeat at Everton 24 hours earlier.

But Arsenal supporters found themselves cheering on rivals Spurs as they beat the reigning champions 1-0 thanks to Harry Kane's first-half strike.

It was a huge chance blown as the Citizens failed to close the gap on Mikel Arteta's side, who lead the way by five points with a game in hand.

Premier League 22/23 title winner (via Sky Bet)

  • Arsenal - 4/5
  • Manchester City - 6/5
  • Manchester United - 18/1

Check out the market here

Odds correct as of 1905 GMT on 05/02/22

Of course, there are still 18 games left for Arsenal with plenty more twists and turns expected, but it will have given the north Londoners a much needed, and significant, boost following back-to-back defeats in all competitions.

They do still have to face each other at both the Etihad and Emirates - the first of those meetings comes in north London on February 15, the return fixture in Manchester on April 26.

Next five Premier League fixtures:

  • Arsenal: Brentford (h), Man City (h), Aston Villa (a), Leicester (a), Bournemouth (h)
  • Man City: Aston Villa (h), Arsenal (a), Nottingham Forest (a) Bournemouth (a), Newcastle (h)

Watch: How Arteta's Arsenal fend off serial winners Man City

*Recorded before February's Premier League games*

PL TITLE RACE! How Arteta's Arsenal fend off serial winners Man City

