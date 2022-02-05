Arsenal are back to odds-on favourites in the Premier League title race following Man City's defeat at Tottenham.
Pep Guardiola's side were 4/5 in the market going into the match on Sunday in the wake of the Gunners' surprise 1-0 defeat at Everton 24 hours earlier.
But Arsenal supporters found themselves cheering on rivals Spurs as they beat the reigning champions 1-0 thanks to Harry Kane's first-half strike.
It was a huge chance blown as the Citizens failed to close the gap on Mikel Arteta's side, who lead the way by five points with a game in hand.
Odds correct as of 1905 GMT on 05/02/22
Of course, there are still 18 games left for Arsenal with plenty more twists and turns expected, but it will have given the north Londoners a much needed, and significant, boost following back-to-back defeats in all competitions.
They do still have to face each other at both the Etihad and Emirates - the first of those meetings comes in north London on February 15, the return fixture in Manchester on April 26.
*Recorded before February's Premier League games*