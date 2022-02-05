Pep Guardiola's side were 4/5 in the market going into the match on Sunday in the wake of the Gunners' surprise 1-0 defeat at Everton 24 hours earlier.

But Arsenal supporters found themselves cheering on rivals Spurs as they beat the reigning champions 1-0 thanks to Harry Kane's first-half strike.

It was a huge chance blown as the Citizens failed to close the gap on Mikel Arteta's side, who lead the way by five points with a game in hand.