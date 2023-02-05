Chants of 'Jesse, time to go' were clearly audible from the away end as his side are now with just two wins in their last 17 - with double figure defeats (10) already in the league this season.

The American was 6/1 on Sunday morning but is now 11/4 in the market after his side were beaten 1-0 at the City Ground .

Leeds were one of the most active sides in the January transfer window, with Max Wober (£17m including add-ons), Georginio Rutter (£35m) & Weston McKennie (loan, with £30m option) being the headline names added to their squad.

The Leeds board also backed Marsch with the appointment of a new assistant in Chris Armas last month, a fellow American whom he worked with at New York Red Bulls. Armas also knows the Premier League having worked under Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United last season.

"I take full responsibility," Marsch told the media, reported by The Athletic's Phil Hay, after the Forest defeat.

"I have to find a way to turn good performances into winning. That's our last step. I understand the frustration and I accept it."

FA Cup wins over Cardiff and Accrington eased the pressure ever so slightly in the new year, with Marsch hoping those victories would give his side renewed confidence, but a defeat against a bottom half opponent makes for tough reading, despite having the better share of possession and chances on the day.

Next up? A double header against Man United after a fixture rearrangement. Old Trafford on Wednesday before they host their old rivals at Elland Road on Sunday.

If he makes it until then, both performances and results will be crucial in deciding Marsch's future as the outside noise increases.