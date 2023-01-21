Liverpool were at their very best under Jurgen Klopp when they were incredibly predictable. Everyone knew what their job was and everything was instinctive as they had all done their reps.

Roberto Firmino knew that as soon as he dropped into a pocket of space, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane would be looking to attack the central areas. Andrew Robertson knew that he didn’t need to be in two places at once, if he pushed on then Gini Wijnaldum would slot into the space on the left. It was synchronised and it was seamless. The opposition knew all of this as well but were powerless to stop it. Now though, the only thing opponents know for certain when facing the Reds is that they will get decent chances. Chopping and changing: Klopp's search for the right shape Jurgen Klopp’s side are in limbo and have been for the entire season. They may have had a clear vision in mind at the start of the campaign but they weren’t able to execute it and have been reacting to this realisation ever since. The 2019/20 Premier League champions have flip-flopped between formations and switched up the starting XI in the hope they find some form. A run of positive results papered over underwhelming performances but heavy losses to Brentford and Brighton forced Klopp into action. Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic started alongside Thiago in midfield with Cody Gakpo deployed as a centre-forward, with the Reds looking to solidify the middle of the pitch. It has, to an extent, worked. Liverpool haven’t been as porous and they did keep back-to-back clean sheets prior to the FA Cup defeat to Brighton. Again though, the final result has skewed perception. Liverpool beat Wolves and drew with Chelsea but lost the expected goals battle in both games. It is nowhere near as bad as it was at the start of the month but despite making tactical and personnel changes, Klopp’s side are struggling at both ends of the pitch. Midfield shift means attacking shortfalls The attack has been sacrificed in order to aid the midfield. It is why they are struggling to create opportunities of real note. Mohamed Salah was averaging over four shots per 90 last season and he’s seen that figure drop to just one since the change in shape.

Liverpool have adopted a mid-block press which keeps them more compact. However, it means they aren’t anywhere near the opponent's goal if there is a turnover in possession. By using Harvey Elliott on the left side of the attack, the Reds have capped the number of genuine goal threats in their team to just two. It may seem like a strange thing to say given he’s been responsible for the last two goals scored by the Reds but the No19 is not a reliable goal threat. Not yet anyway. He’s in the team because he’s technically secure on the ball and puts in a shift without it. Given he’s spent the majority of his first-team career at Anfield in midfield, his inclusion essentially means Liverpool have four central midfielders in their XI. In theory, the middle of the park should never be exposed like it was earlier in the season.

The consequence to this is that, as mentioned above, Liverpool have limited their threat. With Gakpo dropping deep to link play and Naby Keita shuffling into wide areas to allow Salah to attack centrally, the Reds have been playing a 4-2-3-1 when in possession. Earlier in the campaign, it felt as though Fabinho was having to cover the width of the pitch by himself. Now there’s been an overcorrection and instead of having no players in the middle third, Liverpool have none in the attacking third. If you aren’t creating chances then you aren’t winning games - it is as simple as that. With half of the season remaining, it is too premature to throw in the towel. The Reds have an uphill struggle to finish in the top four but it isn’t impossible. There is also a Champions League clash with Real Madrid on the horizon. It can still be a successful campaign but a lot has to go in Liverpool’s favour.

Liverpool face a battle to reach the top four

Right now, Klopp’s men are playing not to lose and it doesn’t suit them. It is understandable why they adopted this safe mode approach. What was going on just wasn’t sustainable, but neither is this style. They aren’t creating while still conceding. That combination is only going to end poorly. An argument could’ve been made that this was a short-term fix due to the injury to Darwin. But Klopp’s comments recently suggest Gakpo’s future is central. “His defending is outstanding. This central position, that’s really what we need. We have, with Cody, obviously a really important asset again. Like a connector”. What does that then mean for Darwin, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota? How do they fit into this team if Gakpo is playing as a false-nine? Their inclusion would change the dynamic on the left too as they are different players to Elliott. Every change results in more questions, not answers. Stability the key to success Liverpool need some consistency if they are going to put together a winning run at some stage this season. This team have done the impossible on countless occasions but never before have they done so when they are without a clear identity or style. They aren’t going to be able to build anything without knowing what they are as a team. The identity of a team comes from their manager and Klopp seems to be having a bit of a crisis this season. The Reds are in limbo because their manager, for the first time during his time on Merseyside, is unsure. Until he knows what he wants from this team, Liverpool are going to be in a state of perpetual transition.