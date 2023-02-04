Jurgen Klopp's price to be the next manager to leave has crashed, though Gary O'Neil is the new favourite.

Prior to Liverpool's shocking 3-0 defeat at Wolves on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp was priced at 16/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave their post. After it, he was cut to just 9/2. That is in fact the shortest price he has ever been while manager of Liverpool.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Gary O'Neil - 9/4

David Moyes - 11/4

Jurgen Klopp - 9/2

Jesse Marsch - 6/1

Antonio Conte - 10/1

Brendan Rodgers - 10/1

Graham Potter - 10/1

20/1 bar Odds correct at 1945 GMT (04/02/23)

The Reds are winless in four, losing three in that time, while failing to score in their last three. All of that has left them 10th in the Premier League table and 11 points off the top four. Klopp isn't the favourite in the market after Saturday though, as Gary O'Neil has moved in from 5/1 to 9/4 following Bournemouth's narrow defeat to Brighton. The Cherries have lost nine of their last 11 league games and, after spending big in January, O'Neil could face the axe with results not improving. Previous favourite David Moyes saw his price drift from 11/10 to 11/4 after his West Ham side held high-flying Newcastle to a 1-1 draw at St James' Park. Jesse Marsch (6/1), Antonio Conte (10/1), Graham Potter (10/1) and Brendan Rodgers (10/1) are next in the betting, Rodgers' Leicester side having won 4-2 at Aston Villa on Saturday.