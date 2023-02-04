The Sean Dyche era at Everton got off to the best possible start as his new side beat league leaders Arsenal 1-0.

The Toffees were excellent on the day and fully deserved the win, creating by far the better of the chances while looking incredibly solid at the back.

Arsenal were limited to just 0.75 xG by their hosts, the lowest xG total Mikel Arteta's side have managed in the Premier League this season, with Conor Coady's off-the-line block from Bukayo Saka the closest they came to scoring.