Everton celebrate

xG Premier League Review: Gameweek 22 scorelines according to expected goals

By Jake Osgathorpe
14:50 · SAT February 04, 2023

We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.
  • This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Everton 1-0 Arsenal

The Sean Dyche era at Everton got off to the best possible start as his new side beat league leaders Arsenal 1-0.

The Toffees were excellent on the day and fully deserved the win, creating by far the better of the chances while looking incredibly solid at the back.

Arsenal were limited to just 0.75 xG by their hosts, the lowest xG total Mikel Arteta's side have managed in the Premier League this season, with Conor Coady's off-the-line block from Bukayo Saka the closest they came to scoring.

The Dychian effect was evident, as Everton pressed and ran hard from the off, giving Arsenal no space whatsoever.

The home side threatened most from set-pieces, but their xG total of 1.90 means this - against the league's best travelling defence according to xG - was their best attacking performance since October 1 when beating Southampton and producing a figure of 2.58.

All signs are hugely encouraging for Everton, while this was only the second time this season Arsenal have been well beaten on the xG battle, the other being a 1-0 win over Leeds (xG: LEE 2.35 - 0.86 ARS).

