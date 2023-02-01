Sporting Life
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte set to undergo operation to remove gallbladder

By Sporting Life
10:50 · WED February 01, 2023

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday, the Premier League club have announced.

Spurs said the 53-year-old Italian “recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain” and was set for an operation before a spell away from the dugout to recover.

“Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today (Wednesday) and will return following a period of recuperation,” a Tottenham statement read.

“Everyone at the club wishes him well.”

FOOTBALL TIPS